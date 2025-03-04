A Mistreated Dog Was Rescued And The Owner Arrested By The Dubai Police

Trigger warning: Animal Abuse. ⁠

Earlier today, a man was caught abusing his pet dog on his balcony. Thanks to vigilant neighbors and swift action from Facebook community groups, the situation was quickly addressed.

The disturbing act was captured on video by a neighbor in a nearby building, while another resident confronted the owner, shouting for him to stop as the dog was kicked and pressed down by the neck.

Dubai Police have since arrested the man, who is now the dog’s former owner.

The small French Bulldog, previously locked outside on the balcony, is now in police custody, receiving the care and attention it needs.

Nader Moursi, who was leading the fight commented,

He was handed over to DM [Dubai Municipality] after a very long fight with the dog owner, we had to get the authorities involved which ended up in him actually getting handcuffed and arrested and the dog was safely taken away

This rescue was made possible by the power of community members like Nader coming together online to take action.

If you witness animal abuse, please contact the Emirates Animal Welfare Society at +9712 5010054.

