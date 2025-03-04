A Mistreated Dog Was Rescued And The Owner Arrested By The Dubai Police

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Trigger warning: Animal Abuse.
The disturbing act was captured on video by a neighbor in a nearby building, while another resident confronted the owner, shouting for him to stop as the dog was kicked and pressed down by the neck.
The small French Bulldog, previously locked outside on the balcony, is now in police custody, receiving the care and attention it needs.
Nader Moursi, who was leading the fight commented,
He was handed over to DM [Dubai Municipality] after a very long fight with the dog owner, we had to get the authorities involved which ended up in him actually getting handcuffed and arrested and the dog was safely taken away
This rescue was made possible by the power of community members like Nader coming together online to take action.
