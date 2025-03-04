News

A Mistreated Dog Was Rescued And The Owner Arrested By The Dubai Police

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Trigger warning: Animal Abuse. ⁠

Earlier today, a man was caught abusing his pet dog on his balcony. Thanks to vigilant neighbors and swift action from Facebook community groups, the situation was quickly addressed.

The disturbing act was captured on video by a neighbor in a nearby building, while another resident confronted the owner, shouting for him to stop as the dog was kicked and pressed down by the neck.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Recommended

A Mistreated Dog Was Rescued And The Owner Arrested By The Dubai PoliceA Mistreated Dog Was Rescued And The Owner Arrested By The Dubai PoliceLISTEN: The First Taraweeh of Ramadan Is An Emotional ExperienceLISTEN: The First Taraweeh of Ramadan Is An Emotional ExperienceA Nanny Received A UAE Visa Surprise After Overstaying For 7 YearsA Nanny Received A UAE Visa Surprise After Overstaying For 7 Years

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Dubai Police have since arrested the man, who is now the dog’s former owner.

The small French Bulldog, previously locked outside on the balcony, is now in police custody, receiving the care and attention it needs.

Nader Moursi, who was leading the fight commented,

He was handed over to DM [Dubai Municipality] after a very long fight with the dog owner, we had to get the authorities involved which ended up in him actually getting handcuffed and arrested and the dog was safely taken away 

This rescue was made possible by the power of community members like Nader coming together online to take action.

If you witness animal abuse, please contact the Emirates Animal Welfare Society at +9712 5010054.

READ NEXT: Two Huskies Were Dumped At A Vet By A Owner Who Left To “Get Their Wallet”

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone. 

Post Views: 25
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service