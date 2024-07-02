Two Huskies Were Dumped At A Vet By A Owner Who Left To “Get Their Wallet”

Two huskies were dumped at a vet by the “owner” who went out to “get their wallet.”

The two long hair huskies were dropped into the vet for a check. The owner left to get their wallet and never came back to get them

After not hearing from the owner, the vet is forced to look for an urgent foster home to take care of the dogs until they can figure out a safe home.

This is an urgent plea for adoption, even if temporarily

If they can’t find a foster home, the dogs will have to be put in to a shelter- most of which are already at full capacity. Plus, shelters are not ideal for long hair huskies.

If you, or someone you know can help, please contact Lisa: +971 55 123 9182

Dubai residents are pushing for stronger laws against those who dump pets

Please be aware of the commitments involved before taking a pet home.

If you cannot take care of them, do not dump them. It is your responsibility to find them a safe, loving home.