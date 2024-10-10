WEEKEND HOTLIST: 11 Ways To Let Loose And Have Fun

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

11. Watch Kasabian live at the Coca-Cola Arena

The legendary British band Kasabian are set to rock the Coca-Cola Arena stage with their high-energy performance on 13th October 2024. Known for their electrifying stage presence and chart-topping hits, Kasabian will deliver a night of unforgettable music. With a string of successful albums and anthems like “Fire,” “Club Foot,” and “L.S.F.,” the band has captivated audiences worldwide.

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Sunday, Oct 13

Tickets here!

10. Relive the golden era of Umm Kulthum

The highly acclaimed production returns to Dubai Opera after sell-out seasons in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Bahrain. This incredible music-theatre production tells the story of a woman who made it on her own in a man’s world, constantly rising against the tides, transforming her music, image, and style to become a legend: Umm Kulthum, the Star of the Orient.

Umm Kulthum & The Golden Era will take you on a musical journey from her early years in the 1920s to the 1970s, culminating in her grand concert at L’Olympia Theatre in Paris. A live orchestra and singers will adapt to her early and later years in this incredible celebration of the woman who defined popular Arabic music. Songs performed in the show include “Ghanili,” “Alf Laylah,” “Serat el Hob,” “Hob Eyh,” and many more.

Where? Dubai Opera

When? Sat Oct 12 and Sun Oct 13

Tickets start at AED 390

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Rabia 107.8 FM (@alrabiafm)

9. Go support the ICC Women’s T20 Cup

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is a premier cricket tournament that brings together the world’s best women’s teams to compete in the fast-paced T20 format. This global event showcases top talent, thrilling matches, and unforgettable moments. Held every two years, the tournament highlights the growing prominence of women’s cricket and offers fans a chance to witness world-class action. Don’t miss your chance to experience the excitement live! Come and support your favourite teams at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 and be part of cricket history!

Where? Taking place in Dubai and Sharjah

Tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

8. Join any of the Navrathri dances happening around town

The epic 9-day festival of Navratri comes to a close this weekend- so don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in Garba and Dandiya! Dance to lively beats and connect with the community. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just looking to experience the festive spirit, it’s a great way to enjoy the cultural essence of Navratri. Don’t miss out on this colourful celebration!

There are several celebrations happening across the city this weekend:

7. This young man is racing for Lebanon this weekend

It’s the racing season for Rotax Max Challenge 2024/25 and this weekend the young Ray Haber will be racing for his beloved country Lebanon. They are facing one of their toughest times right now. For every point he earns, Ray will receive AED 100 that he will donate to help provide aid and relief to his people. Join him and support this journey.

Where? Al Ain Raceway

When? Sat Oct 11 to Sun Oct 12

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Haber (@rayohaber)

6. The world’s first active gaming experience has opened in the Middle East

Activate is the world’s first active gaming experience that offers a unique blend of gaming, entertainment, and physical activity. Designed to captivate audiences of all ages, the innovative concept integrates cutting-edge technology and engaging gameplay to create a truly immersive experience. Featuring nine light-up game rooms, 100 levels from easy to extreme, and over 50 interactive games including the TikTok viral sensation Mega Grid, Activate welcomes everyone over the age of six years old to test their physical and mental agility, enjoy shared experiences, and rise through the ranks in the global scoreboard.

Where? City Centre Mirdif

5. Alba Restaurant has enhanced its menu with bold lunch and dinner creations

Alba Restaurant, located near Dubai Opera, introduces its new lunch and expanded à la carte menu, blending Korean and international flavours. The lunch menu features tempting options like French fries tempura with signature sauce and the Wagyu Alba Street Burger. The à la carte menu offers diverse starters such as grilled eggplant kimchi, bok choy with goma dare, and the decadent wild mushroom truffle gyoza. Mains include robata grilled salmon, duck rice, and seabass with tomatoes. For dessert, the banana cake with spicy ice cream adds a unique twist to end the meal on a sweet note.

Where? Dubai Opera Plaza, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai

Time? Sunday – Thursday 12 pm – 11 pm, Friday & Saturday 12 pm – 12 am

For reservations, book through SevenRooms.

4. Pool Pawty with your doggos

The Pool Pawty is back, bigger and better than ever! Join a fun-filled doggy day out featuring a flea market, pool access, agility courses, dog training demos, pool races, grooming stations, and on-site veterinarians, dog handlers, and behaviourists. Enjoy food stalls, ice cream, and live DJ vibes.

Don’t forget your dog’s vaccination book and swimsuit!

Where? RAK Animal Welfare Center

When? Saturday, Oct 12

Time? 3 PM to 8 pm

Entry is free, but booking is required. Secure your spot by emailing rakawc@psd.rak.ae or calling 056 357 6908.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAK Animal Welfare Centre (@rakawc)

3. Celebrate Oktoberfest

Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar is set to bring the spirit of Oktoberfest to life, celebrating the annual tradition over two weekends where guests can enjoy a festive lineup of authentic German-inspired dishes, traditional brews and ciders, and live music.

The menu will feature crowd-pleasers such as Flammkuchen, freshly baked pretzels, and a selection of salads and soups. Guests can also enjoy schnitzels with different meat options, and snacks such as Räucherlachs Mit Rösti and for a more authentic taste, the Bavarian cheese dip Obatzda served with pretzels. As is tradition with Oktoberfest, guests can enjoy draughts of classic German favourites like Löwenbräu, Erdinger, Hofbräu, and Paulaner, along with a selection of international options from the Netherlands, England, Belgium, and beyond. A variety of bottled choices is also available.

Where? Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar, Jumeirah Golf Estates

When? Oct 11 to 13

For further information and bookings, please visit www.dubaigolf.com/jge/oktoberfest-at-crafty-fox or call 04 586 7767.

2. Splurge on this AED1,500 futuristic AI dinner

Indulge in the most futuristic performance with the “Imaginary Future” show – an unparalleled, AI-empowered multisensory dining experience that explores numerous potential scenarios of the future that may unfold with equal likelihood or not happen at all. Guests can anticipate seven captivating stories, each presenting a futuristic view of humanity’s development. From the conquest of universes to the mastery of time, construction of megacities on the ocean floor, or world domination by artificial intelligence, every unfolding story is a magnificent exploration of “what if…”

Specially created by Michelin-starred chef Vladimir Mukhin, the 8-course menu is designed with a futuristic flair, showcasing unexpected tastes and exploring the future of gastronomy.

Where? KRASOTA Dubai

When? Oct 3 onwards

Book here…if you dare!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRASOTA Dubai (@krasota.restaurant.dubai)

1. Don’t miss your chance to witness this magical phenomenon that has taken Las Vegas by storm

Celestia Nouveau brings its spectacular circus extravaganza to Al Ain, UAE, featuring awe-inspiring acts like acrobats, aerialists, daredevils, and illusionists. This Las Vegas-inspired show combines world-class performances with cutting-edge technology for an unforgettable family-friendly experience.

Where? Al Ain, UAE

When? September 27 – October 20, 2024

Tickets? Starting from AED75 at Platinumlist.net

ALSO READ: Dubai Men Shocked After Being Asked To Pay Thousands On A First Date