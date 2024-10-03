WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Events You Really Should Not Miss

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

7. An evening of culinary delights and will.i.am

SLS Dubai presents the second annual Taste of SLS – an invitation to embark on a global journey featuring a vibrant celebration where the joys of travel, music and culinary delights create an electrifying atmosphere.

Indulge in whimsical beverages and epicurean delights across SLS Dubai’s famed dining venues From Fi’lia’s Southern Italian cuisine, to Carna’s carnivorious haven, South American spices at Smoke & Mirrors and all-time favorite North American bites, all are invited to indulge in a world of unexpected flavors and surprises.

Taste of SLS brings a full A-list line-up all night long with guest DJs and global music artist, will.i.am headlining the night at Privilege.

Where? SLS Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay

When? Friday, Oct 4

Tickets here!

6. Celebrate Oktoberfest

Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar is set to bring the spirit of Oktoberfest to life, celebrating the annual tradition over two weekends where guests can enjoy a festive lineup of authentic German-inspired dishes, traditional brews and ciders, and live music.

The menu will feature crowd-pleasers such as Flammkuchen, freshly baked pretzels, and a selection of salads and soups. Guests can also enjoy schnitzels with different meat options, and snacks such as Räucherlachs Mit Rösti and for a more authentic taste, the Bavarian cheese dip Obatzda served with pretzels. As is tradition with Oktoberfest, guests can enjoy draughts of classic German favourites like Löwenbräu, Erdinger, Hofbräu, and Paulaner, along with a selection of international options from the Netherlands, England, Belgium, and beyond. A variety of bottled choices is also available.

Where? Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar, Jumeirah Golf Estates

When? From Oct 4 to 6 & Oct 11 to 13

For further information and bookings, please visit www.dubaigolf.com/jge/oktoberfest-at-crafty-fox or call 04 586 7767.

5. Splurge on this AED1,500 futuristic AI dinner

Indulge in the most futuristic performance with the “Imaginary Future” show – an unparalleled, AI-empowered multisensory dining experience that explores numerous potential scenarios of the future that may unfold with equal likelihood or not happen at all. Guests can anticipate seven captivating stories, each presenting a futuristic view of humanity’s development. From the conquest of universes to the mastery of time, construction of megacities on the ocean floor, or world domination by artificial intelligence, every unfolding story is a magnificent exploration of “what if…”

Specially created by Michelin-starred chef Vladimir Mukhin, the 8-course menu is designed with a futuristic flair, showcasing unexpected tastes and exploring the future of gastronomy.

Where? KRASOTA Dubai

When? Oct 3 onwards

Book here…if you dare!

4. Nigel Ng is bringing the Haiyaa World Tour to Dubai

Nigel Ng is a Malaysian stand-up comedian and content creator based in London. In 2020, he went viral for portraying Uncle Roger, a middle-aged Asian man reviewing an egg-fried rice video. He has amassed 250 million views on his YouTube channel and a combined following of over 8 million across all his social media platforms.

As a stand-up, Nigel has been nominated for the Best Newcomer Award for his sold-out show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 and sold out multiple runs throughout the UK and Europe. His TV credits include Comedy Central’s Stand Up Central and Roast Battle, BBC Two’s Mock the Week, and ITV’s Jonathan Ross Comedy Club.

Nigel also hosts Rice to Meet You, a hugely popular comedy podcast.

Where? Dubai Opera

When? Monday, Oct 7

Time? Starts at 9:30 pm

Book here

3. PLUMA Circus Returns with bigger stunts, more thrills, and endless magic

PLUMA Circus, Season 2 takes everything you loved about the original show and cranks it up a notch! Get ready for jaw-dropping performances, new daredevil acrobatics, and upgraded visual effects that will leave you on the edge of your seat. This year, expect more adrenaline-pumping moments and even more mesmerising acts, as the show brings the magic of the circus to life like never before.

Families will be captivated by the new array of colourful characters, mind-blowing stunts, and awe-inspiring moments that make PLUMA the ultimate family-friendly experience. From gravity-defying trapeze artists to spectacular 3D projections, this season promises non-stop thrills for circus lovers of all ages.

Where? Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall

When? Shows take place from Wednesday to Sunday

Tickets start from AED 95, with options up to AED 375. Children aged 2 and below attend free of charge.

Book here.

2. Two iconic brands have come together to make Thursday nights unforgettable

Dubai’s nightlife gets a chic makeover with an exciting collaboration between Steve Madden and Barfly by Buddha-Bar. Expect stunning Steve Madden branding, Instagram-worthy moments, and a stylish ambience that blends fashion and entertainment seamlessly. Ladies can enter a raffle for a chance to win AED 500 Steve Madden vouchers by snapping a pic next to the iconic Steve Madden shoe and tagging Barfly and Steve Madden on Instagram. Sip on the exclusive “Steve’s Special” cocktail and enjoy a night of glamor and excitement every Thursday from 5 pm to 1 am.

Where? Barfly by Buddha-Bar

When? Every Thursday

Time? 5 pm to 1 am

1. Don’t miss your chance to witness this magical phenomenon that has taken Las Vegas by storm

Celestia Nouveau brings its spectacular circus extravaganza to Al Ain, UAE, featuring awe-inspiring acts like acrobats, aerialists, daredevils, and illusionists. This Las Vegas-inspired show combines world-class performances with cutting-edge technology for an unforgettable family-friendly experience.

Where? Al Ain, UAE

When? September 27 – October 20, 2024

Tickets? Starting from AED75 at Platinumlist.net

