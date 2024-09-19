WEEKEND HOTLIST: 6 Ways To Enjoy Your Summer

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

6. Boost Juice is opening in Kite Beach

Look no further for nutritious and refreshing juices and smoothies…Boost Juice is having a grand opening at Kite Beach and it’s going to be a full day of fun and celebration!

Where? Kite Beach, Dubai

When? Saturday, Sept 21

Time? 10 am onwards

5. Prateek Kuhad is bringing his Silhouettes Tour

Leading singer/songwriter Prateek Kuhad is bringing his music to life through unique performances and is coming to Dubai this September for another mesmerizing performance. His breakout single “Cold/mess” has over 50 million streams globally, and former President Barack Obama added the song to his “Favorite Music of 2019” playlist, which took him to new levels of fame overnight.

Where? Zabeel 3 in Dubai World Trade Centre

When? Sept 20 2024 (Friday)

Time? Doors open at 8 pm

Tickets here!

4. You can’t miss out on this romantic ballet at Dubai Opera

Giselle is a ballet masterpiece coming to life at Dubai Opera from September 18-21. Performed by the exceptional Polish National Ballet and Orchestra, and conducted by the renowned Patrick Fournillier, this iconic production features the historic choreography of Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot. A tale of love, heartbreak, and ethereal beauty, Giselle will transport you to a world where emotions soar through every step and note.

Where? Dubai Opera

When? Until Sept 21

Tickets here!

3. Catch Shreya Ghoshal live in concert 2024

Popularly known as the most redefining singer and distinguished voice of our times, Shreya Ghoshal, walked into every household through her inimitable rendition, from the soundtrack of “Devdas”, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, marking her debut, also landing her the coveted National Film Award and Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer and the RD Burman Award For Best New Music Talent.

Where? Trade Center Arena, Dubai World Trade Center

When? Sat, Sept 20

Time? 7:30 pm

Tickets here!

2. Last Call for AEGEAN NIGHTS

Join in for the last weekend of September and the final splash of summer with two epic nights by the pool!

Closing weekend line-up:

🎧 Friday, Sept 27 @montamuzik

🎧 Saturday, Sept 28 @mindsoflust

Don’t miss your last chance to experience AEGEAN NIGHTS🌟 Book now and end summer in style!

Where? Kyma Beach Dubai

When? Friday, Sept 27 | Saturday, Sept 28

Time? 7 pm onwards

1. Enjoy a vibrant Onam celebration right in the heart of the Keralite community!

Enjoy the Keralite celebration for Rathri Onam 2024, an event organised by Synergy Events, and one that takes place on the 21st of September at Al Nasr Leisure Land. This event brings forth the vibrant spirit of Onam to the heart of the Keralite community. Enjoy this traditional event with a vibrant musical concert that includes performances by some of the best-known artists from God’s Own Country. Enjoy an evening full of melodious tunes and joyful celebrations, which capture the essence of this cherished festival! All ticket categories include a Non-Veg sadhya (dinner) by celebrity Chef Jomon

Where? Al Nasr Leisure Land When? September 21 Time? Doors open at 5pm, event starts at 6 pm Tickets here!

