WEEKEND HOTLIST: 6 Ways To Enjoy The Best Of Summer

7. A biriyani with 24k gold topping awaits

Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure as Kovalam, located at the President Hotel, partners with Great Indian Biryani for a spectacular biryani pop-up for a limited period! Kovalam, renowned for bringing Indian coastal region charm on your plates, will host the Great Indian Biryani Carnival. This limited-time event will showcase an array of mouthwatering biryanis, straight from Great Indian Biryani’s esteemed cloud kitchen.

But the showstopper is the Sultan-e-Raan Biryani, a modern version of regal dish featuring a whole leg of Lamb, braised and roasted in an oven, simmered in Indian spiced gravy and topped with 24-karat gold and priced at AED 389. This luxurious biryani promises a truly opulent dining experience.

Where? Kovalam, President Hotel Karama

When? Until September 30

Time? All Day

Prices? Start at AED 39

6. All the madness of Indian cinema is coming to Abu Dhabi for a 3 day weekend

Abu Dhabi is gearing up for three nights of cinema, music, awards, and cultural performances.

IIFA Utsavam: Celebrating South Indian cinema on September 27th, 2024, starting at 5:30 p.m.

IIFA Awards: A grand Bollywood gala on September 28th, 2024, starting at 7:30 p.m.

IIFA Rocks: A night of music and performances on September 29th, 2024, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Where? Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

When? September 27–29, 2024

Tix here!

5. Chai and bun maska for just AED 5 at this new Abu Dhabi spot

Tea enthusiasts, rejoice! Chai Sutta Cafe, the beloved Indian tea hotspot, is making its debut in Abu Dhabi on Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street, Al Danah, Zone 1. To make the weekend of Abu Dhabi residents happier, the cafe is serving up its iconic Kulhad Chai (clay cup) and Bun Maska for just AED 5 all day on Sunday, September 29th.

Where? Hamdan Bin Mohammed St – Al Danah – Zone 1 – Abu Dhabi

When? Only on Sunday, September 29, 2024

4. Don’t miss your chance to witness this magical phenomenon that has taken Las Vegas by storm

Celestia Nouveau brings its spectacular circus extravaganza to Al Ain, UAE, featuring awe-inspiring acts like acrobats, aerialists, daredevils, and illusionists. This Las Vegas-inspired show combines world-class performances with cutting-edge technology for an unforgettable family-friendly experience.

Where? Al Ain, UAE

When? September 27 – October 20, 2024

Tickets? Starting from AED75 at Platinumlist.net

3. Your one spot to sample 75 dishes from 16 states of India

Zordaar stands out by showcasing the rich tapestry of Indian flavours, offering a unique culinary journey through various regions and districts of India. The recipes at Zordaar are crafted by the esteemed Zion Hospitality, led by Master Chef Ajay Chopra and his team.

The menu at Zordaar offers a seamless journey through India’s diverse culinary landscape, offering a total of 75 dishes from 16 States and Districts in India. This includes Delhi Fried Chicken, Kanyakumari Coastal Pulav, Kolkata Fish, Goan Fish, Mumbai Pav, Hyderabadi Biryani, and Prayagraj Yakhni Pulav. Regional delights such as Agra Kadak Aloo Tikki, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry Cream, and Ajmer Kulfi further enhance the dining experience. Zordaar’s offerings are continually expanding, ensuring a dynamic and ever-evolving menu that celebrates the rich flavours and specialities of every corner of India.

Where? Millenium Al Barsha

2. You can’t miss out on this romantic ballet at Dubai Opera

Giselle is a ballet masterpiece coming to life at Dubai Opera from September 18-21. Performed by the exceptional Polish National Ballet and Orchestra, and conducted by the renowned Patrick Fournillier, this iconic production features the historic choreography of Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot. A tale of love, heartbreak, and ethereal beauty, Giselle will transport you to a world where emotions soar through every step and note.

Where? Dubai Opera

When? Until Sept 21

Tickets here!

1. Two epic nights by the pool right here

Join in for the last weekend of September and the final splash of summer with two epic nights by the pool!

Closing weekend line-up:

🎧 Friday, Sept 27 @montamuzik

🎧 Saturday, Sept 28 @mindsoflust

Don’t miss your last chance to experience AEGEAN NIGHTS🌟 Book now and end summer in style!

Where? Kyma Beach Dubai

When? Friday, Sept 27 | Saturday, Sept 28

Time? 7 pm onwards

