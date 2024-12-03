Weekly Deals & Fresh Brands Are Shaking Up UAE Shopping!

Forget waiting for seasonal sales as PrivAE is here with year-round deals & fresh brands every week!

PrivAE is redefining online shopping in the UAE by introducing the concept of private sales, a fresh and innovative approach spearheaded by Co-Founder and CEO Tayeb Chlyah. In his interview with the Lovin Dubai Show, Tayeb shared his journey as an entrepreneur and the vision behind PrivAE.

Launching on UAE National Day, PrivAE aims to celebrate the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit while offering a unique shopping experience tailored to the local market. By partnering with brands like Omni The Label, KYU, LUAAR and Matia Natural, the platform is creating a dynamic space for both established and emerging businesses.

What Is So Special About PrivAE?

All of that was answered in the conversation, which covered the platform’s offerings, such as week-long exclusive deals, ensuring transparency in pricing, and introducing new brands regularly. Tayeb emphasized PrivAE’s inclusivity, ensuring access to premium and budget-friendly options alike. He also shared insights into the challenges of bringing this novel concept to the UAE, including convincing brands to embrace a model that, while innovative locally, is a well-established success abroad.

The interview explored how PrivAE supports local businesses, including young Emirati entrepreneurs, by providing them with a launchpad to grow and gain visibility in the competitive retail market.

Why Should You Be Interested?

Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or a savvy shopper, this interview is packed with inspiration and valuable insights. Tayeb’s story highlights the opportunities in the UAE and the importance of perseverance in introducing new ideas. Don’t miss the chance to learn more about PrivAE and its mission to transform the way we shop.

