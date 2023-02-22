د . إAEDSRر . س

America’s Most Popular Musical Is Coming To Dubai Opera In April

This is a story that’s worth a listen… It goes something like this: the Jets, a New York street gang are always on the lookout for their rivals, the Puerto Rican Sharks, making sure they don’t step foot on their territory. Tension and trouble are brewing on the Upper East side when a gang member falls in love with a rival’s sister.

This is the West Side Story, most recently picked up and adapted into a 2021 film by Steven Spielberg. It was nominated for seven Oscars and took home one of the coveted trophies. It’s one of those stories that is as iconic as Romeo and Juliet.

If you love a love story, you can catch the glory of West Side Story, the most popular American musical, at Dubai Opera

This April, West Side Story will perform a few of the world-famous songs that pay homage to the 1961 musical

Sing along to the unforgettable songs of the musical including Maria, Tonight, Somewhere, and America. The Dubai Opera performance will feature Jerome Robbins’ original choreography which has wowed audiences on 3 continents since 2003 and seen by over 3 million people.

For musical lovers and show tune fans, this is set to be one of the greats – Don’t miss it!

 

The important deets

When? April 25 – 30, 2023.

Where? Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai.

For more info and to get your tickets, click right here!

