America’s Most Popular Musical Is Coming To Dubai Opera In April

This is a story that’s worth a listen… It goes something like this: the Jets, a New York street gang are always on the lookout for their rivals, the Puerto Rican Sharks, making sure they don’t step foot on their territory. Tension and trouble are brewing on the Upper East side when a gang member falls in love with a rival’s sister.

This is the West Side Story, most recently picked up and adapted into a 2021 film by Steven Spielberg. It was nominated for seven Oscars and took home one of the coveted trophies. It’s one of those stories that is as iconic as Romeo and Juliet.

If you love a love story, you can catch the glory of West Side Story, the most popular American musical, at Dubai Opera