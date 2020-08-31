Local Dubai Businesses Are Getting Help To Bounce Back And You Can Support

“No one was ready to come out (and dine), we were hit really, really bad. In April we were down 92%”. Al Ustad Special Kebab is one of Dubai’s most famous eateries, in the business of plating Persian favourites to foodies since 1978, this much-loved restaurant has seen it all, but COVID-19 is the proof that even the most sturdy of businesses could not escape its negative impact. Recognising the challenges that small, local businesses face and understanding that a digital transformation is essential, Visa has committed to help digitally enable small businesses to power recovery here in Dubai and in communities worldwide, on the grounds that for our economies and societies to thrive once more, it’s absolutely CRUCIAL for small businesses to get back on their feet. And we can help out simply by thinking and shopping, local! “This is my house, this is my life, everything”

Introducing the ‘where you shop matters’ campaign which will help small businesses with practical skills and tools to speed up recovery Al Ustad, Wolfie’s Bike Show and Wander Pot are just some of the locally-owned Dubai businesses that are already taking part, you can see their stories here. If you were touched by the story Al Ustad above, there are plenty more businesses being brought to attention by the campaign, which is inspiring you to think and shop locally.

While the city slowly comes to life, the companies achieving real growth right now are online For small, locally-owned businesses, who may not have considered an online presence as a necessity, now IS the time to get moving on it, to embrace the new ways of working, integrate digital solutions and tidy-up eCommerce offerings, to make sure clients have a fast, simple, and most importantly, safe journey to a transaction. Do you know a business that needs a push in the right direction? Learn more here. This campaign is not only highlighting local businesses but Visa, which has more than 61 million merchants worldwide, is committed to helping them every step of the way!

