Why NOW Is The Perfect Time To Upgrade To A Large Screen

This holiday season, TCL’s 1+1-year extended warranty on all TVs 75 inches and larger makes upgrading your home entertainment system more irresistible than ever.

As the holiday season draws near, it’s the perfect moment to elevate your home entertainment setup. Whether you’re gathering with family for cosy movie nights, diving into high-intensity gaming sessions, or rooting for your favourite sports team, a large-screen TV can transform these experiences into something truly immersive. Screens 75 inches and larger have become the new standard for creating an entertainment hub at home, offering visuals so vivid and detailed that they draw you right into the action.

The shift toward larger TVs is driven by advancements in display technology that deliver unmatched clarity, brightness, and colour fidelity. These expansive displays bring a cinematic feel to any room, making even casual viewing a memorable experience.

To make the decision even easier this holiday season, TCL has introduced an irresistible promotion: a 1+1-year extended warranty on all TVs 75 inches and larger for two years of peace of mind while you enjoy cutting-edge features and design. Whether you’re looking to invest in a premium home theatre or seeking a value-packed upgrade, this White Friday is the perfect time to bring a larger screen into your life. Here are four exceptional options from TCL’s lineup that cater to every budget and preference.

1. TCL 115” X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV

If you’ve got the space, the TCL 115” X955 Max is the ultimate showpiece. This enormous TV offers jaw-dropping visuals with vibrant colours, deep blacks, and incredible clarity thanks to its 20,000+ dimming zones & HDR 5000 nits for high brightness. Paired with its cinematic ONKYO 6.2.2 audio system, this TV makes every movie night an unforgettable experience. Despite its size, its sleek, ultra-slim design blends effortlessly into modern spaces.

Cost: AED 84,999

2. TCL C855 Premium QD-Mini LED TV

The TCL C855 is a brilliant choice for anyone looking for a premium experience in a more manageable size. As TCL’s flagship model, it’s perfect for streaming, gaming, or live sports with its vivid colours, smooth visuals, and impressive sound. The C855 is your all-in-one entertainment hub, making it a solid investment no matter how you plan to use it. Available in sizes up to 98 inches, it’s adaptable to most homes.

Cost: Starts at AED 8,799

3. TCL C755 Premium QD-Mini LED TV

Gamers, this one’s for you. The TCL C755 is built for smooth, lag-free gameplay with its advanced refresh rate and rich, vibrant display. Whether you’re battling it out in multiplayer or exploring open-world adventures, this TV ensures every detail is crystal clear. Add in immersive ONKYO audio, and you’ve got a TV that’s just as good for movies and sports as it is for gaming marathons.

Cost: AED 7,299

4. TCL C655 QLED TV

For those looking to upgrade without breaking the bank, the TCL C655 offers fantastic value. With vibrant colours and crisp contrast, this TV proves that great performance doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. It’s the perfect pick for a secondary screen or anyone looking to enhance their everyday viewing experience without compromising on quality.

Cost: Starts at AED 4,499

