Will Smith Just Landed In Dubai And He's Been Snapped With Khabib

Two legends, one pic.

Breaking news: Will Smith has landed in Dubai!

The acting legend has just touched down and he’s been busy meeting UFC champ Khabib… as you do.

Little is known so far about his trip… Is he here for a cameo for the not one, but TWO blockbuster movies shooting here right now? (One starring Tom Cruise and the other starring SRK, no less.) Is he here for some golf? (on his last visit he dropped into Emirates GC for a round of night golf) Or simply to lap up the sunshine like many celebs before him. All eyes on his TikToks to see what he gets up to in Dubai! (Yes, Will Smith is a TikTokker and he’s actually got on of the best accounts on the whole platform – go follow).

Khabib broke the news and tongues are wagging

It looks like the Hollywood hero has been busy with meetings since the moment he touched down

Not just an acting icon, Will Smith has serious TikTok skills, his Dubai adventures have yet to be documented

We’re waiting

@willsmithI wasn’t gon’ do it! 🙂 I jus’ be playin’♬ original sound – Will Smith

While it’s no secret Khabib is in Dubai, he’s been training at NAS and rubbing shoulders with other famous faces like Dutch footballer Virgil van Dijk

