Will Smith Hangs Out With An Entire Russian Football Club In Dubai

Tis the season! The season for celebs and athletes to make the most of everything Dubai has to offer and with that, we're seeing an endless stream of athletes, teams and celebs arrive at our sunny shores. The latest? Hollywood megastar Will Smith is in town and he's been spotted at a local training facility. The FC Zenit Football team is also here and as well as getting in some warm weather training, they were lucky enough to bump into Hollywood legend during a recent session. Croatian footballer and captain of the Saint Petersburg team proudly shared this snap from a Dubai training facility

The actor’s trip has largely remained on the QT, he’s not been spotted publicly since Khabib shared this snap last week

The Russian team are making the most of the good training conditions here in Dubai

Dejan also ran into Virgil van Dijk, the Dutch footballer is also part of the endless list of celebs and athletes who chose to ride out the virus here in Dubai

It was nice to see my former teammate @VirgilvDijk today.

A tough injury he had, but he looks stronger than ever, soon brother you will be on top of your level again. Good luck to @LFC in today's derby. We are with you! 💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/fRhtb2z41j — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) January 17, 2021

Like many celebs before him, Dejan visited Fame Park a private farm owned by the Belhasa family

