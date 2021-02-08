د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Will Smith Hangs Out With An Entire Russian Football Club In Dubai

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Tis the season!

The season for celebs and athletes to make the most of everything Dubai has to offer and with that, we’re seeing an endless stream of athletes, teams and celebs arrive at our sunny shores.

The latest? Hollywood megastar Will Smith is in town and he’s been spotted at a local training facility.

The FC Zenit Football team is also here and as well as getting in some warm weather training, they were lucky enough to bump into Hollywood legend during a recent session.

Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Croatian footballer and captain of the Saint Petersburg team proudly shared this snap from a Dubai training facility

The actor’s trip has largely remained on the QT, he’s not been spotted publicly since Khabib shared this snap last week

The Russian team are making the most of the good training conditions here in Dubai

Dejan also ran into Virgil van Dijk, the Dutch footballer is also part of the endless list of celebs and athletes who chose to ride out the virus here in Dubai

Like many celebs before him, Dejan visited Fame Park a private farm owned by the Belhasa family

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06)

The Lovin Daily: Guests On A Private Yacht Party Get Slapped With AED50K Fines

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?