Will Smith Made Some Serious Leaps At Dubai's Night Run

It’s getting a little hot and humid in Dubai but the nights are simply beautiful for a stroll. Did I say stroll? I meant run. Dubai Sports Council, along with Super Sports Events do a fantastic job at hosting events to get the city moving. The Super Sports Night Run is an amazing way to get moving even when it’s summer. A certain celeb also took part in tonight’s Night Run and he’s been prepping for it too

Will Smith got his running shoes on for tonight’s Night Run The Night Run is currently ongoing tonight on May 18 and there’ll be another one to look forward to on June 15. If you missed jogging with Will Smith tonight, maybe he’ll be there for the next one. After the race, he stopped to take some pictures with rans who were also participating in the event. The run is a 5km and 10km distance race where all finishing participants get a branded shirt, custom-made medal, snack, water, chip timing and downloadable certificate.

Will Smith has been getting his fitness on prior to the Night Run The infamous American actor has been showing off his fitness regimens on socials for a while now. If his latest post doesn’t motivate you to sign up for the next run, I don’t know what will. His captions are absolutely hysterical. “Crazy that this photo was taken right before I picked up the big ones, dang. “Oh yeah no, he definitely was lifting heavier weights before the picture was taken. Also Read: Will Smith Hangs Out With An Entire Russian Football Club In Dubai