WIN! AED5k Worth Of Beachwear & Bling From This Fab Dubai Store

Aloohaaaaaaa fashionistas 🏝

Your island princess life awaits you this summer: so hurry up and snazz up your wardrobe with a few beachwear staples to make the most of ’em beach days.

Enter: Sand Dollar Dubai, your go-to for a vibrant assortment of designer swimwear and beachwear brands, basically, if you’re looking for anything fun and summery Sand Dollar Dubai has you covered.

Founder, Lucy Gibson is the brains behind the operation as she turned her love for all things beachy into a full-fledged fashion boutique that offers an array of beach essentials. Since 2010, the brand has been offering a range of mid to designer swimwear and resort wear for gals, lads and kiddos.

Check out the collection here.

Like what you seeee?! Then try your luck with their comp where you can win AED5,000 worth of products from their online store (of YOUR choice)

How to enter?

Comment on their contest IG post below, naming 3 of your FAVE brands from their collection Tag 2 of your friends Follow @sanddollardubai

That’s it huns. The winner will be selected at random from eligible entries on June 26, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sand Dollar Dubai Store (@sanddollardubai)

It’s time to make WAVES 🌊 here’s are the important bits

Sand Dollar Dubai does 3 Hour Delivery (in Dubai) – WHOOP!

Free delivery of over AED500

Free Returns within 14 days

Where?

Smart Heights Building, Tecom, Dubai

Fairmont Hotel, The Palm, Dubai

Mina A’Salam Hotel, Jumeirah

Al Naseem Hotel, Jumeirah

Mercato Mall, Jumeirah 1

Shop from their online store, here.

Strut around the beach looking like a proper DIVA in Sand Dollar Dubai’s fashionable collection!

