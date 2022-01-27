Here's How You Can Enter A Draw To Win Prizes Like AED100,000!

It’s 2022, so you know when we want something there’s usually an app or website where you can browse and shop. The drill is usually the same, you log into your account, search for the item, filter out what you don’t need and ‘add it to cart.’ Boom.

BUT now there’s an app, Pnutso, that’s extremely non-traditional in terms of shopping online, and in this article, we’ll tell you why a switch-up maybe your next task on today’s to-do list.

Download Pnutso on your iPhone or Android here.

WIN up to AED100,000 with this slick new app

Imagine paying the price of peanuts and winning MASSIVE rewards like a Range Rover Evoque

“It’s Time to Make Your Own Luck,” … You could be lucky enough to spend peanuts and win unparalleled prizes like AED100,000 in cash and a Range Rover Evoque and entering is SIMPLE.

You’ll browse through steal-deals for items you 100% need in your life

Shop the deals and win prizes because it’s just that simple! This is the perfect place to shop for all your favourite electronic accessories like mobile cardholders, AirPods, earphones, wireless speakers and more! And those start from just AED35 but you can also enter to win BIG prizes like the latest mobile phone you’ve been dreaming about, a stunning Range Rover Evoque, cash and more.

Get involved to get your hand on Pnutso TREATS

YOU have the control to unlock selected deals with below-market, user-influenced prices and WIN prizes, here’s how:

Some deals are paired with locked products, so once purchases on the small item reach its target, the paired valuable product or prize will be unlocked gradually. Pnutso Treats are valuable products like electric scooters, laptops, Play Station, latest mobiles that will be available at “below-market” prices once they are unlocked.

Simply put, the more you purchase Pnutso’s OG products like mobile cardholders, AirPods, earphones, wireless speakers starting from AED35, the more the price of the paired valuable product (let’s say a MacBook Air) will decrease until someone buys it. So all you gotta do is wait to snatch the perfect product, with the perfect price to match your budget. You pay a competitively lower rate for all the useful items you would’ve ordered or purchased elsewhere but reap SO many more benefits out of it.

And guess what, you can decide what your prize is going to be!

Deciding your own fate is a stellar opportunity that can’t be missed so that’s why when it’s time to claim your prize, you can vote between 2 prizes! Whichever prize gets the most votes, would be listed in the upcoming deals. Click here for more deets!

All deals are accredited and draws are supervised by the Dubai Economy.

You can also donate as you shop

One of the most heart-warming CSR initiatives Pnutso has to offer is that it allows its consumers to donate Pnutso products.

When you purchase something, with the intention of donating it, proceeds from those products go towards the Ahmad Al Falasi Foundation For Humanitarian Initiatives.

Go about your day and do good, while you’re at it. It’s a two-for-one.

Try your luck and shop now, Pnutso is launching with 6 banging’ deals on its website

