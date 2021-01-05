Win TWO Tickets To The Iconic Enrico Macias Concert At The Dubai Opera

News alert: You don’t HAVE to spend 2021 sitting indoors. You can go to concerts and THIS is really an iconic one. The man himself, Enrico Macias, is heading BACK to Dubai after his incredible concert back in 2016. The amazing French singer, musician and songwriter will be hosting the musical event of Enrico Macias & Al Orchestra at the Dubai Opera on January 21 & 22 at 8 pm. Get a chance to win TWO silver tickets Tag a friend and like the post on the link below to get the chance to win two silver tickets to his concert!

He’s ready to be welcomed by his fans after four longggg years And for his comeback, one lucky fan gets a chance to win two silver tickets to this starry night packed with festive music not only will the event have a unique blend of languages and special musical elements, but he will also perform his most popular tunes from Adieu mon pays to El Porompomper. With his festive music and songs that have a unique blend of different languages and musical elements, Enrico Macias and Al Orchestra will perform delightful melodies and music to bring happiness and joy to the souls of all his fans in the UAE. How can you tell it will be amazing? The man was titled ‘The Singer of Peace’ in 1980.

Tickets are running out ALREADY! And the people organising this, Arabian Entertainment House, are the real experts that are BRILL at putting together musical concerts and events – so you know this is going to be a night you can’t forget. An absolute legend of a singer Besides being an amazing singer, Enrico Macias is ALSO starring in the uber-cool Netflix French comedy ‘Family Business’. And he’s sooo ready to be back in Dubai!

