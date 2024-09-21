Here’s How To WIN A VIP Golden Ticket To An All-Expenses-Paid Trip To Abu Dhabi!

Abu Dhabi Calendar is bringing you the chance of a lifetime with their golden ticket competition!

One lucky winner and their +1 will win an all-expenses-paid trip to Abu Dhabi, complete with VIP treatment and exclusive access to the hottest events in town.

We’re talking about front-row seats to the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, the epic Wireless Festival, the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 Concerts, Afterlife, the World Tennis League, Saadiyat Nights, and so much more! Don’t believe us? check out Steve Harvey talking about it right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi Calendar (@abudhabievents)

Joining the competition is super easy!

All you have to do is head to Abu Dhabi Calendar’s Instagram and drop a passionate comment under the competition post, telling them why you deserve to win.

If your comment stands out, the Abu Dhabi Calendar team will ask you to take it up a notch with a video post showing off your excitement. The competition runs from September 19 to September 29, so there’s plenty of time to bring your A-game!

With everything Abu Dhabi has to offer, this is a chance you won’t want to miss!

Head to Abu Dhabi Calendar’s website for the full terms and conditions, and get ready for an unforgettable VIP experience at the city’s top events. Who’s ready to win big and live it up in Abu Dhabi?