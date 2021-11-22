WIN: Workout At Mushrif Park To Win FREE Gym Membership For A Year

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is in full swing and its a delight to see Dubai-aites pushing themselves to get their 30X30! For the folks who want to stay energised and get fit but don’t know where to start, there’s always something new to enjoy at the Mushrif Park Fitness Village!

And now, you can also WIN A free gym membership at gym nation for a year when you head over to the park!

Wondering how? Well, it’s simple. All you need to do is:

1. Go to Mushrif Park

2. Share an Instagram post on FEED or STORIES, Tag @LovinDubai and @Dubaifitnesschallenge

3. Tada!! WIN a free membership at gym nation for ONE whole year!

Ain’t that super simple and cool?

Well, for those who aren’t aware of what’s going on in Mushrif Park, here’s a little sneak peak! With special events, competitions and tournaments throughout Dubai Fitness Challenge, the Mushrif Park Fitness Village has a little something for everyone in the family.

Join the fun-loving community and get your 30X30! Firstly, the main stage is packed with a stellar line-up of fitness classes. Those who prefer being guided by an expert can opt for an expert-led session at the multifunctional gym. In addition, they also have something extremely unique and one-of-a-kind. The park has a light-based reflex training system called BlazePods that tests speed, reflexes, instincts and agility. If you prefer a water workout, head to the pool side and join in for a fun session of Aqua Zumba. Alternatively, there’s also HIIT, Aerobics as well as weekend swimming competitions.

Kiddos can hit the sports day style kids zone, while the ladies can get some quality time at the ladies-only swimming pool and fitness space

Meanwhile, men can head for the pool and the multi-functional gym. The main stage also features a stellar line-up of fitness classes while the pool hosts Aqua Zumba, HIIT and Aerobics as well as weekend swimming competitions. There’s just something for everybody!

That’s literally something for everyone in the family!

The fitness village is open Saturday – Wednesday from 4pm – 10pm and Thursday – Friday from 4pm – 11PM.

Although the Fitness Village is free to use, you will have to pay a small fee of AED3 to enter the park

Car park would coast you AED10 per car. Besides, you’ll also have to pay up to use the park’s swimming pools. That would cost you AED10 per adult and AED5 per child. Entry to the park is free for people of determination and children under 2 years old.

