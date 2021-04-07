Lovers Of Wings Take Note Of Epic Deals Happening This Month

Find a plate more delicious than wings slathered in a sauce of your choosing. DROOLING! Wings are little morsels of happiness and no one knows it better than Wingstop who work hard to hit your tastebuds with a HEAP of sauces and flavours. From Cajun and Louisiana Rub to Garlic Parmesan and Hickory Smoked BBQ… the delish list goes on! Wingstop has a seriously strong reputation as one of the city’s top wing spots and they’re giving us all the reasons to order right now with deals like FREE delivery (scroll for deets), loyalty and exclusive app/online offers that every wing lover in town should be aware of. Understanding that we need more wings in our lives, Wingstop is dishing out loyalty offers and discounts right now

4 more reasons to order from Wingstop this month You can sort your wing craving by ordering from Wingstop UAE, on the app or website where you can nab offers and deals! Order on the website here, App store here, Play Store here For orders, you’ve got options! Get it delivered to your door, choose a takeaway, or stay in your car and ask for the curbside option. Convenient.com! And did your ears prick up when you heard FREE delivery? That’s right friends, throughout the Holy Month you can get free delivery on all orders over AED80 and finally get REWARDED for loving wings! You can earn loyalty points with every order and earn an extra 50 bonus points on your first order. Brb, downloading the app! Wingstop are the wing experts, and they go seriously big on flavour… If this pic doesn’t make you want to order right now NOTHING WILL

When you’re having a bad day and your bestie sends you a surprise wings delivery