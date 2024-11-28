The Ultimate Winter City Is Coming To Expo City This Holiday Season!

Tis the seasonnnnnnnnn!

Get ready for Winter City 2024 at Expo City Dubai—bigger, better, and more magical than ever! This year, the festive magic is going all out, making it the perfect destination for families looking to dive into the holiday spirit. And guess what? It’s not just for the little ones; this event is jam-packed and full of fun for everyone!

Al Wasl Plaza is transforming into Santa’s very own toy factory.

Partnering with Toys “R” Us as the official Toy Partner, this dreamy spot brings toys and festive cheer together, creating an unforgettable Christmas experience. Imagine the look on the kids’ faces when they step into this magical world!

If that’s not enough to get you excited, don’t miss Carols by Candlelight, an enchanting evening at Al Wasl Plaza full of cosy vibes and beautiful Christmas carols.

It’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with music and magic all around.

Grab your tickets ASAP with these amazing options!

General admission (except for Carols by Candlelight dates from Dec 20–24): AED 40 online / AED 50 at the box office

/ General admission for Dec 20–24: AED 80 online / AED 90 at the box office ( FREE for kids under 5 and people of determination)

/

This is one festive extravaganza you won’t want to miss, so mark your calendars and get ready for the holiday season like never before at Winter City 2024!