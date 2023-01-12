Party This Winter Music Fest With 2 Top Bollywood Artists

Last year, fans and music lovers witnessed powerful performances from Indian singers of incredible talent. Bollywood took over Dubai’s stage with glorious artists such as Armaan Malik, Lucky Ali, Kanika Kapoor and Jasleen Royal. Moreover, this year the Winter Music Fest is back bigger than ever!

Mark your calendars for January 14 and get ready to watch this duo turn up and blow you away with their LIT performance.

Rekha Bhardwaj and Harshdeep Kaur are ready to blow you away with a glorious performance this Winter Music Fest

Tickets start from AED69, grab yours here.

Warm up those vocal cords because you’ll be jamming to tunes like ‘Pehli Baar Mohabbat’ and ‘Raat Ke Dhai Baje’ from Kaminey, ‘Darling’ and so much more. Rekha Bhardwaj is ready take the stage by storm this Saturday.

Go crazy with your love for Bollywood music with the angelic voice of Harshdeep Kaur, also popularly known as “Sufi Ki Sultana.” Dance and sing the night away to popular songs like ‘Katiya Karoon’, ‘Dilbaro’, ‘Heer’ and more.

Get ready to kick off 2023 with beautiful Sufi and Bollywood magic this Saturday!

This iconic duo is ready to set the stage ablaze with their contrasting voices and a love for the same genre.

The Important Bits:

Get ready to kick off the weekend and enjoy the melodic voices of Rekha Bhardwaj and Harshdeep Kaur.

Where? The Agenda, Dubai Media City

When? Saturday, January 14 – Gates Open 8 pm – Show Starts 9:30 pm

