With All ‘Em Sweet Summer Savings – This Hotel Passes As The PERF Dubai Staycay Spot

Summers AHOY!

Here’s some cool deals for the hot months ahead: 30% off on daily rates at Sofitel Dubai The Palm with their summer staycation sale and a summer spa day offer ☀️☀️☀️

Sofitel Dubai The Palm is a Polynesian-themed beach resort on the East Crescent Palm Jumeirah, offering a chilled out escape inspired by the rich culture of the South Pacific.

If you’re looking for a luxe yet affordable staycay in DXB this crop top and mini skirt season, then it doesn’t get better than this honey.

Apart from getting 30% off your stay, you’ll also be treated to FREEE brekkie buffets every day at Manava

WAIT! There’s more… Guests will also have access to 6 outdoor pools PLUS a private beach!

Also get access to indoor hydrotherapy pools, an outdoor spa infinity pool and ofc that private beach that you can flex about all stacay long when you book a spa treatment.

WINNNINGGG! It just gets better and better fam.

A sure pick for couples and families.

Send your munchkins to Sofitel Dubai The Palm’s Amura Kids Club and watch them live their BEST lives!

The Amura Kids Club is open daily for kiddos below 12 years of age with daily interactive games and activities.

Take a break from life and head to the spa for a lasting summer glow

Look no further than the summer glow spa day offer to indulge in the best treatments and some magnifique french pampering when you spend the day there.

We’re talking personalised spa day with a choice of full facial or full-body treatments inspired by L’Occitane AND access to indoor hydrotherapy pools, the outdoor spa infinity pool & private beach!

For booking or more deets, click here!