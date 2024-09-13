Wiz Khalifa Is Coming To Dubai This November!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Dubai, get ready to vibe ‘cus Wiz Khalifa is backkkkkkk!
Expect a night packed with his biggest hits, new bangers, and the kind of energy that only Wiz can bring. From the second he steps on stage, it’s going to be non-stop, and trust us, this is one event you do not want to miss!
Since dropping his breakout album Rolling Papers back in 2011, Wiz has gone from strength to strength, dropping hit after hit. We’re talking about chart-toppers like No Sleep and Young, Wild & Free.
But here’s the thing…you haven’t really experienced Wiz until you’ve seen him live.
Add Dubai’s electric atmosphere to the mix, and you’ve got all the ingredients for an unforgettable night! Or, as Barney Stinson would say…
When: Saturday, November 16, 2024
Time: 8:00 PM
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets:
So Dubai, this is your chance to catch one of the biggest names in hip-hop LIVE. Tickets are already selling fast—don’t sleep on it!
