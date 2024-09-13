Wiz Khalifa Is Coming To Dubai This November!

Dubai, get ready to vibe ‘cus Wiz Khalifa is backkkkkkk!

That’s right, the global rap icon is set to bring the house down at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, November 16

Expect a night packed with his biggest hits, new bangers, and the kind of energy that only Wiz can bring. From the second he steps on stage, it’s going to be non-stop, and trust us, this is one event you do not want to miss!

Since dropping his breakout album Rolling Papers back in 2011, Wiz has gone from strength to strength, dropping hit after hit. We’re talking about chart-toppers like No Sleep and Young, Wild & Free.

But here’s the thing…you haven’t really experienced Wiz until you’ve seen him live.

His shows are a full-on spectacle…epic beats, insane visuals, and that signature Khalifa vibe that’ll have you on your feet the entire night

The important bits:

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets:

Golden Circle Standing (14+): AED 499

(14+): AED 499 Diamond: AED 399

AED 399 Regular Standing (14+): AED 299

(14+): AED 299 Platinum: AED 299

AED 299 Silver: AED 199

So Dubai, this is your chance to catch one of the biggest names in hip-hop LIVE. Tickets are already selling fast—don’t sleep on it!