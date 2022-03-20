Woman Accused Of Sorcery To Harm Others Has Been Fined Dh50,000

Woman caught performing harmful magic receives AED50k fine and deportation

The bust down on black magic in the UAE has been intense ever since 68kg of black magic related items were seized by Dubai customs, which included talismans, amulets, animal skins, bones and blood between 2018 and 2020. And the saga continues..

A 44-year-old Arab woman, was sentenced to three months in prison and fined Dh50,000 by the Ajman Criminal Court for practicing black magic, according to Khaleej Times.

The court further ordered that the convict be deported from the nation once her sentence was completed.

According to the police investigation, the accused went to a women’s salon in Ajman and entered the bathroom. The Salon owner then investigated the restroom after she departed and discovered a wrapped paper, green thread, garments, and incense.

As a result, the salon owner requested that the woman who attempted to leave suspiciously be searched. And when she emptied the contents of her bag, she had talismans, a yellow tie, and herbs.

UAE law enforces a lifetime UAE ban on anyone caught practicing black magic or any form of sorcery as it is completely against the country’s religious views and is a threat on society and it’s members. The law also states such acts are punishable by a prison term (ranging from three months to three years) or deportation and a fine of up to AED 50,000.