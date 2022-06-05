It’s World Environment Day And This Is What Several Brands In The UAE Are Doing To Take Part

It’s the day to remind us all that we have one Earth and one Earth only.

June 5 is World Environment Day, celebrated across the globe, and is the United Nations’ main drive to help encourage awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

Every day, the UAE is taking more and more strides to ensure that the country isn’t just futuristic in every aspect but that its current actions could help preserve and aid future generations to come.

A couple of UAE brands have also hopped on this day with their own initiatives

Like telecommunications provider Du, which has replaced all plastic bags in their stores to biodegradable ones

How amazing is that?

We have #OnlyOneEarth, let’s take care of it! On this #WorldEnvironmentDay, we’re committed to phasing out plastic bags across our retail stores with new biodegradable paper ones. 🛍️🌍 pic.twitter.com/EH1qoNojXt — dutweets (@dutweets) June 5, 2022

or Dubai Airports with its initiative alongside Beeah Group that has committed to preventing 60% of all waste that is generated in Dubai from entering landfills by mid-2023

Another big one!

In celebration of World Environment Day, Dubai Airports is kicking off a new waste management initiative in partnership with @beeahgroup, that’s committed to preventing 60% of all waste generated in DXB from entering landfills by mid-2023. pic.twitter.com/gtKOCVaZF0 — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) June 5, 2022

Dubai Festival Plaza is joining in with an e-waste recycling program at ACE

Grab those electronics and batteries and take them to ACE to take part in the reduction of e-waste!

There is only one 🌍! This year, Environment Day is about actions that impact the world. Start off with us at ACE and join the e-waste recycling by disposing your electronics and batteries.

Start now!#FestivalPlaza #YourNeighbourhoodMall #WorldEnvironmentday #OneEarth pic.twitter.com/aP91fjSr6d — Dubai Festival Plaza (@dubaifestplaza) June 5, 2022

Of course, let’s not forget about LUSH’s movement that’s been around for some time

The ‘Bring It Back’ initiative means that those who return 5 empty Lush pots to any Lush store can now get a face mask for FREE!

We love to hear it.

June is for protecting our planet. Help recycle with Lush’s Bring it Back initiative by bringing in 5 empty Lush pots to the Lush store in #TheDubaiMall and receive a fresh face mask for FREE! pic.twitter.com/bxcHt8DZj4 — The Dubai Mall by Emaar (@TheDubaiMall) June 4, 2022

Even MBR University has taken on the upcoming Dubai policy that will limit single-use plastic bags by shifting to the use of a refillable water bottles and recycled bags

In celebration of #WorldEnvironmentDay and support of Dubai’s policy to limit single-use bags, we are pleased to announce that we are contributing towards conserving the environment by shifting to the use of refillable water bottles and recycled bags. #OnlyOneEarth #MBRU pic.twitter.com/6VKEZi5QQm — MBRU (@MBRUniversity) June 5, 2022

What steps are you taking to take part in World Environment day today?