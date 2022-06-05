It’s World Environment Day And This Is What Several Brands In The UAE Are Doing To Take Part

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s the day to remind us all that we have one Earth and one Earth only.

June 5 is World Environment Day, celebrated across the globe, and is the United Nations’ main drive to help encourage awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

Every day, the UAE is taking more and more strides to ensure that the country isn’t just futuristic in every aspect but that its current actions could help preserve and aid future generations to come.

A couple of UAE brands have also hopped on this day with their own initiatives

 

Like telecommunications provider Du, which has replaced all plastic bags in their stores to biodegradable ones

How amazing is that?

or Dubai Airports with its initiative alongside Beeah Group that has committed to preventing 60% of all waste that is generated in Dubai from entering landfills by mid-2023

Another big one!

Dubai Festival Plaza is joining in with an e-waste recycling program at ACE

Grab those electronics and batteries and take them to ACE to take part in the reduction of e-waste!

Of course, let’s not forget about LUSH’s movement that’s been around for some time

The ‘Bring It Back’ initiative means that those who return 5 empty Lush pots to any Lush store can now get a face mask for FREE!

We love to hear it.

Even MBR University has taken on the upcoming Dubai policy that will limit single-use plastic bags by shifting to the use of a refillable water bottles and recycled bags

What steps are you taking to take part in World Environment day today?

