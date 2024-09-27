The World’s Highest Skydive-To-Surf Jump Just Took Place In Abu Dhabi

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Abu Dhabi folks are riding a massive wave of excitement. Red Bull athlete and extreme sports legend Sebastian Álvarez has just made history at Abu Dhabi’s newest surf hotspot, Surf Abu Dhabi.
The Chilean BASE jumper surfed the skies over Hudayriyat Island before landing on the world’s tallest man-made wave—an epic 2.3-meter breaker—at Surf Abu Dhabi. Talk about catching air! Watch it right here:
