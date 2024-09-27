Latest

The World’s Highest Skydive-To-Surf Jump Just Took Place In Abu Dhabi

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Abu Dhabi folks are riding a massive wave of excitement. Red Bull athlete and extreme sports legend Sebastian Álvarez has just made history at Abu Dhabi’s newest surf hotspot, Surf Abu Dhabi.

In an adrenaline-pumping feat, Sebastian Álvarez shattered records by skydiving from a helicopter at a whopping 3,657 meters, all while strapped to a modified surfboard.

The Chilean BASE jumper surfed the skies over Hudayriyat Island before landing on the world’s tallest man-made wave—an epic 2.3-meter breaker—at Surf Abu Dhabi. Talk about catching air! Watch it right here:

