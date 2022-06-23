Yasmine Sabri Is Slaying In Madrid With These Looks

We love a good outfit, and Yasmine Sabri does not disappoint.

The Egyptian actor was in town for an event by Cartier, and her looks have been nothing but FIRE!

Keep scrolling to see what we’re talking about!

via GIPHY

Not just on Wednesday, You’ll wear pink when Yasmine Sabri does

This stunning pink gown was meant to bless your eyes. Look at how effortlessly she carries it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HuManagement (@humanagementme)

Who doesn’t love a good red?

This red gown stole the show. Don’t miss out on that statement necklace. Yasmine personifies elegance with this bold look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmine Sabri (@yasmine_sabri)

An absolute queen

Don’t you just love the attention to detail on this one?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmine Sabri (@yasmine_sabri)

Slay all dayyyy

