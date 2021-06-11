Your Emirates ID Is About To Get An Upgrade But First You’ll Need The Digital Version

You heard it right: your Emirates ID is about to get a major upgrade but first you can download the electronic version of it through the ‘ICA UAE Smart’ app, available on both the IOS and Android app stores.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced on Thursday that the start of the first phase of issuing the new version of the Emirates Identity Card as part of the transition to the upgraded generation of identity cards and passports.

Who’s ready to see their new IDs?