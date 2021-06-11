د . إAEDSRر . س

Your Emirates ID Is About To Get An Upgrade But First You'll Need The Digital Version

You heard it right: your Emirates ID is about to get a major upgrade but first you can download the electronic version of it through the ‘ICA UAE Smart’ app, available on both the IOS and Android app stores.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced on Thursday that the start of the first phase of issuing the new version of the Emirates Identity Card as part of the transition to the upgraded generation of identity cards and passports.

Who’s ready to see their new IDs?

 

via GIPHY

But first, you gotta use the electronic version of your identification card when using services in all sectors

…that is until your new Emirates ID is issued and printed, of course.

Don’t fret, the electronic ID is an exact copy of your already existing printed Emirates ID, but you can download it on the authority’s smart app called the ICA UAE Smart. For free.

If you’re an Apple user, the link to the app is here.

If you’re an Android user, here’s the link for you.

Once you have the app, you can also use the e-version of your ID through a QR code scanning tech, so that it’ll be easily read through your document wallet in the app.

