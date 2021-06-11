PODCAST: Anisha Oberoi's Own Struggles Inspired Her To Start A Platform For Sustainable Skincare

PODCAST: Anisha Oberoi’s Own Struggles Is What Inspired Her To Start A Platform Dedicated To Skincare

Skincare has been all the rave since the pandemic began, with many realising the true importance of taking care of ones’ skin (and actually having the time for it.)

Today, the Dubai Works business podcast is joined by Anisha Oberoi, the founder of the Middle East’s conscious beauty e-commerce platform, Secret Skin.

Secret Skin is a digital platform that tackles issues and creates more representation for topics relating to sustainable beauty.

An often overlooked aspect of an individual’s routine, skincare has proven its importance especially in the last year