PODCAST: Anisha Oberoi's Own Struggles Inspired Her To Start A Platform For Sustainable Skincare

PODCAST: Anisha Oberoi’s Own Struggles Is What Inspired Her To Start A Platform Dedicated To Skincare

Skincare has been all the rave since the pandemic began, with many realising the true importance of taking care of ones’ skin (and actually having the time for it.)

Today, the Dubai Works business podcast is joined by Anisha Oberoi, the founder of the Middle East’s conscious beauty e-commerce platform, Secret Skin.

Secret Skin is a digital platform that tackles issues and creates more representation for topics relating to sustainable beauty.

An often overlooked aspect of an individual’s routine, skincare has proven its importance especially in the last year

Following her battle with breast carcinoma, Anisha took it upon herself to create Secret Skin and help others find clean, non-toxic beauty products 

Secret Skin was born after Anisha fought a year-long battle with breast carcinoma – given the toxicity of the medication to assist with her recovery, Anisha was desperate to use clean, non-toxic beauty products but struggled to find sufficient information or accessibility to such products.

Secret Skin is a platform that hosts sustainable, non-toxic beauty and wellness brands that are devoted to the ‘People, Planet and Purpose’.

Today, we’ll be diving deeper into the story of Secret Skin, their journey through the pandemic as part of the beauty industry, and a look into their future.

 

Watch the full interview with Dubai Works host Richard Fitzgerald below

or Listen to Lovin Dubai’s daily news show ‘The Lovin Daily’:

