Your Fave Supermarket Is Has Opened Up A Diner In Al Quoz And It's All The RAGE! 

The UAE’s #1 and your FAVE South African store, Hyperama has just launched a one-of-a-kind DINER and here’s all you need to know.

Hyperama has multiple supermarket branches all over Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and now the fast-growing store has opened the first megastore Diner for the brand next to their flagship store in Dubai, Al Quoz.

And it ain’t no ordinary Joe diner with fries and burgers and all that Americano jazz; but pulling through that South African essence, Hyperama will surely cater to a niche audience craving some Johannesburg-style comfort food.

What’s on the menu down at the Hyperama diner you ask?!

Only some of South Africa’s all-time home favourite meals, such as:

Durban Bunny Chow

Capetown Gatsby

Russian Specials

Chips

Pora Pora Grill

The famous Hyperama shakes

Waffles

Loaded sandwiches

and sooooo much more!

And the best part is that the food is completely customizable. So have your order fried, grilled, baked or ingredients added or removed according to your fancy.

All the yummy deets:

Where? Inside Hyperama Supermarket, Al Shafar Buliding, Al Quoz, Dubai

For reservations, call +971581088786.