You’re Guaranteed An Exhilarating Eid Al-Adha With These 4 Attractions Across The UAE

Nothing on your Eid Al Adha Itinerary yet? Don’t fret, We’ve got you set with plans across all the emirates!

From water parks to hiking mountains, your Eid Al Adha is guaranteed to be an exhilarating one with these attractions:

4. Watch the fireworks by the bay – Yas Bay Waterfront Abu Dhabi

Grab your loved ones and enjoy mesmerizing views with celebratory fireworks!

What? This year, Yas Marina is ringing in Eid Al Adha with a spectacular fireworks display at a stunning location

When? 9 pm Eid Al Adha Day

Where? Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Marina Abu Dhabi

For more info click here

3. Slip n slide at LEGOLAND Water Park Dubai

Beat the heat this Eid Al Adha splashing at one of the 20 water slides and attractions at LEGOLAND Water Park

What? Enjoy a family friendly Eid at the only water park in the UAE, designed specifically for families with kids aged 2-12. Your little ones also eat for after 5:00 pm

When? 10:00 am – 7:00 pm daily

How much? AED295 online – AED330 at Lego Land

For more info click here

2. 100% of your stay’s cashback in resort credit – Chedi Sharjah

A sanctuary filled with delicious culinary creations, serene atmospheres and a “Chedi” inspired spa.

What? Unwind in their heavenly spa, indulge in their delicious foods and finish your day off with a decadent cup of coffee. This spot is the perfect place to recharge and getaway from the bustle of the city in Eid!

Where? The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah There are a whole host of remedies on offer in this sanctuary, plus 100 per cent of your room rate back in resort credit when you stay in The Chedi Grand Room this Eid.

How much? Rooms from Dh1,200, excluding taxes

For more info click here

1. Get explorin’ this Eid – Wadi Naqab Al Hajar Mountains

24 hours of exhilarating adventure!

What? Enjoy a hike along stunning trails and end the evening with cozy bonfire and a delish BBQ dinner

Where? Wadi Naqab, nestled among the chain of Al Hajar Mountains, Ras Al Khaimah

When? 15-16 July

How much? AED 385 per person all inclusive

For more info the Itinerary click here