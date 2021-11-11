YouTube Star David Dobrik Was In Dubai And He Hung Out With Noor Stars, Abdu Rozik And CZN Burak

YouTube Star David Dobrik Was In Dubai And His New Vlog Reveals What He Thinks Of The City

For those of you who didn’t know, the YT star was in town recently, and it was a mini YouTubers re-union! The YT star painted the city red with his fellow YouTuber friends- Noor Stags, Abdu Rozik, Just Sul And CZN Burak and we’re LOVIN it. David documented his ‘Dubai life’ in a vlog and clearly he clearly was having the time of his life!

The YouTuber travelled like a true ‘ROYAL’

David flew Emirates first class and needless to say, it was a dream-come-true! From having a private cabin all to himself to a built-in bar and even the luxury to shower 30,000 feet in the air- the YouTuber landed in style.

First thing up, Davi enjoyed a drive with the Dubai Police.

*Fan-ceh! And like anyone else, the first thing that came to his mind was- ‘Dubai LOVES cars’. Well, we can’t deny!

The YouTuber also experienced a CRAZY drive on the Dubai desert to get his dose of adrenaline rush

Next up on his list was getting up-close and personal with the Dubai animals. And of course, following this, David did all the Dubai things anyone who visits the city must do!

From sky diving to living the desert life and getting a bird’s eye view of the city atop a helicopter, the YouTuber made the most of his Dubai trip with his gang!

Well, he even ended his video with a cute note which said “Love you Dubai ” 🙂

AWWWWW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نور ستارز | Noor Stars (@noorstars)

via GIPHY