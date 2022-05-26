You’ve Found ‘The One’! This Is Dubai’s Newest Destination Of Beauty

Finding an aesthetics clinic you can be loyal to in Dubai is nearly as hard as trying to find ‘The One’. Impossible to find, but when you do, you’re never letting go… AMIRITE?!

Well listen up gals, a new destination of beauty has opened in Jumeirah 1, and it’s the new go-to for all your aesthetics needs.

Located in Jumeirah 1, Zieda’s Aesthetic Clinic is dubbed as a premium health care facility, that steps beyond your average aesthetics clinic. It incorporates cutting-edge technologies and modern aesthetic devices, along with highly skilled doctors to ensure the highest quality service.

From beauty to dental, Zieda’s Aesthetic Clinic has a vast range of services to take care of all your aesthetic needs

Zieda’s Aesthetic Clinic specialities include Cosmetic Dentistry, Aesthetic Dermatology, Cosmetic Gynecology, Plastic Surgery, Hair Transplantation, Body Contouring… The whole works!

The Cosmetic Dermatologists, Surgeons, Dentists & Aesthetic Therapists are highly trained and are committed to guiding you through your beauty journey, in a safe environment.

Beauty buffs in the know will be thrilled to hear they’ve got THE most amazing equipment on the market right now including the Candela Gentle Max Pro, Picoway, Joule X, Halo, BBL, Morpheus 8, Endosphere, Emsculpt Neo, Ultherapy and the Hydrafacial Elite.

Zieda offers the following services in both the dental and aesthetics departments

Dental:

Aligners

Dental Crowns (zirconia-Emax)

Veneers( Hollywood smile)

Dental fillings

Extraction/surgeries

Root canal treatment

Teeth whitening (Flash system)/ Scaling

Composite bonding

Painless Dentistry

Aesthetics:

Skin Pigmentation

Acne Scars and Scars Treatments

Rosacea

Face Lifting and Tightening

Skin rejuvenation

Hair Loss Treatments

Tattoo Removal

Laser Hair Removal

Moles Removal

Body shaping and contouring

IV Drips

Botox and Fillers

Cosmetic Gynecology

The important bits

Where? Jumeirah 1

Get more deets here

Zieda’s Aesthetic Clinic follows the guidelines of safety regulations in compliance with Dubai Healthcare Authority