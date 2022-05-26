Latest
You’ve Found ‘The One’! This Is Dubai’s Newest Destination Of Beauty
Finding an aesthetics clinic you can be loyal to in Dubai is nearly as hard as trying to find ‘The One’. Impossible to find, but when you do, you’re never letting go… AMIRITE?!
Well listen up gals, a new destination of beauty has opened in Jumeirah 1, and it’s the new go-to for all your aesthetics needs.
Located in Jumeirah 1, Zieda’s Aesthetic Clinic is dubbed as a premium health care facility, that steps beyond your average aesthetics clinic. It incorporates cutting-edge technologies and modern aesthetic devices, along with highly skilled doctors to ensure the highest quality service.
From beauty to dental, Zieda’s Aesthetic Clinic has a vast range of services to take care of all your aesthetic needs
Zieda’s Aesthetic Clinic specialities include Cosmetic Dentistry, Aesthetic Dermatology, Cosmetic Gynecology, Plastic Surgery, Hair Transplantation, Body Contouring… The whole works!
The Cosmetic Dermatologists, Surgeons, Dentists & Aesthetic Therapists are highly trained and are committed to guiding you through your beauty journey, in a safe environment.
Beauty buffs in the know will be thrilled to hear they’ve got THE most amazing equipment on the market right now including the Candela Gentle Max Pro, Picoway, Joule X, Halo, BBL, Morpheus 8, Endosphere, Emsculpt Neo, Ultherapy and the Hydrafacial Elite.
Zieda offers the following services in both the dental and aesthetics departments
Dental:
- Aligners
- Dental Crowns (zirconia-Emax)
- Veneers( Hollywood smile)
- Dental fillings
- Extraction/surgeries
- Root canal treatment
- Teeth whitening (Flash system)/ Scaling
- Composite bonding
- Painless Dentistry
Aesthetics:
- Skin Pigmentation
- Acne Scars and Scars Treatments
- Rosacea
- Face Lifting and Tightening
- Skin rejuvenation
- Hair Loss Treatments
- Tattoo Removal
- Laser Hair Removal
- Moles Removal
- Body shaping and contouring
- IV Drips
- Botox and Fillers
- Cosmetic Gynecology
The important bits
Where? Jumeirah 1
Zieda’s Aesthetic Clinic follows the guidelines of safety regulations in compliance with Dubai Healthcare Authority