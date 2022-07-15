An Awesome New Doggy Daycare Has Just Opened In Al Quoz

Prepare for your doggos to get the zoomies when they hear the news… A paw-some new doggo daycare has just opened in Al Quoz.

Firmly cementing Al Quoz as the home for top-notch doggo daycare in Dubai, Zoomies is created by dog owners for dog owners and they are committed to offering affordable luxury Doggy Daycare, Dog Boarding and Dog Training in the heart of Dubai. Putting your pooch first, Zoomies promise to offer the ‘highest care imaginable’ for your pet – which is EXACTLY what your furbaby deserves!

Run by Irish owners Chris and Sheena, with a little help from their lab, George, Zoomies opened its doors in June and it’s already making noise as a spot paw-rents can breathe easy when dropping off their furbabies. Thanks to the attention of 10 experienced handlers and trainers, Zoomies can guarantee expert care for your pooch fam 24/7.

Zoomies is a home-away-from-home with day care, indoor play parks and boarding suites!

Yup, your doggo can live a suite life when you’re travelling!

It’s a state-of-the-art 8,000 sq ft facility featuring a huge indoor park and agility course, meaning your pups will have plenty of play time throughout their stay. There’s a smaller play area, training rooms should your doggos require a little more attention and 60 roomy boarding suites.

Try it out!

Before your dog joins Zoomies, they will be assessed and then put in small play groups based on size and temperament, to ensure all dogs are safe and happy. Doggos will need to be up to date with their vaccination cards before joining the pack.

PSST! Zoomies Doggy Daycare is filling fast for the summer months, get in touch ASAP to secure your slot