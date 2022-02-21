A Boss Shoot In The Dubai Desert Featured The World's First Super Model With Down Syndrome

The who’s who of fashion royalty descended on Dubai this week for a Boss party.

From Victoria Secret models to Emily In Paris stars and athletes, the social media attention for this event was epic, and the guest list was revealed to be diverse and inclusive, including worldwide phenomenon Madeline Stuart, the first professional model with Down syndrome, and inclusion advocate.

Madeline Stuart first got attention when a video of her weight loss journey went viral and kickstarted her modelling career. She has now walked 8 seasons at fashion weeks all over the world. The news comes after Victoria Secret made headlines this weekend for announcing Sofia Jirau as its first model with Down syndrome, an attempt by the lingerie brand to “reinforce Victoria’s Secret’s commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeline Stuart (@madelinesmodelling_)

Madeline was joined by Matteo Berrettini, Khaby Lame, and Alica Schmidt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alpha Dia 🇸🇳🇩🇪 (@alpha_dia_)

Stars from Emily In Paris, the Netflix Originals show that captured the hearts of fashionistas worldwide, also joined the party!

The comedy follows Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper, who moves from the states to work for a marketing firm in Paris. There, she finds a roommate and gets herself stuck in one or two entanglements of the heart, all while looking SENSATIONAL. The show also features her wildly stylish roommate Mindy (Ashley Park), and the second season shows her flirtation with show heartthrob Lucien ( Lucien Leon Laviscount), who both dropped into Dubai for the glam event.

Ashley Parks shared snaps from the glamorous desert event held at the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady)

The pair looked extremely cosy in a shot for the event that Mindy dubbed ‘the reunion’

Lucien thanked Boss, he said ‘there was so much love in that desert’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucien Leon Laviscount (@its_lucien)

It was a ‘t otal desert takeover: candid shots of our collection reveal cast”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOSS (@boss)

Former Victoria Secret model Taylor Hill looked epic in pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill)

Model Stella Maxwell also shared footage from the shoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell)

Michele Morrone looked suitably dapper for the event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

Forever obsession with Mindy’s Season 2 leuks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady)

Shoutouts to the beauty squad

Key hair for the event @markhamptonhair

Key make up for the event was @susieso_bolmakeup