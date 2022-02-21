Latest
A Boss Shoot In The Dubai Desert Featured The World's First Super Model With Down Syndrome
The who’s who of fashion royalty descended on Dubai this week for a Boss party.
From Victoria Secret models to Emily In Paris stars and athletes, the social media attention for this event was epic, and the guest list was revealed to be diverse and inclusive, including worldwide phenomenon Madeline Stuart, the first professional model with Down syndrome, and inclusion advocate.
Madeline Stuart first got attention when a video of her weight loss journey went viral and kickstarted her modelling career. She has now walked 8 seasons at fashion weeks all over the world. The news comes after Victoria Secret made headlines this weekend for announcing Sofia Jirau as its first model with Down syndrome, an attempt by the lingerie brand to “reinforce Victoria’s Secret’s commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women”.
Madeline was joined by Matteo Berrettini, Khaby Lame, and Alica Schmidt
Stars from Emily In Paris, the Netflix Originals show that captured the hearts of fashionistas worldwide, also joined the party!
Ashley Parks shared snaps from the glamorous desert event held at the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve
The pair looked extremely cosy in a shot for the event that Mindy dubbed ‘the reunion’
Lucien thanked Boss, he said ‘there was so much love in that desert’
It was a ‘total desert takeover: candid shots of our collection reveal cast”
Former Victoria Secret model Taylor Hill looked epic in pink
Model Stella Maxwell also shared footage from the shoot
Michele Morrone looked suitably dapper for the event
Forever obsession with Mindy’s Season 2 leuks
Shoutouts to the beauty squad
Key hair for the event @markhamptonhair
Key make up for the event was @susieso_bolmakeup