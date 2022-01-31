This Presenter Is Shaping Up To Be A Style Icon To Follow In 2022

Annabella Hilal should need to introduction.

Annabella Hilal is possibly the busiest person in Dubai right now, she’s a presenter with Mbc1 and MTV Lebanon and was the winner of GQ’s she was the winner of Media Personality of the Year 2021.

With a total of 3.4 million followers on the ‘gram her feed is a mix of work gigs, fashion moments and lifestyle shots and her fun, and insanely glam approach to fashion, is the reason we’re obsessing over her ‘feed RN!

Annabelle stirred the pot in this electric blue number on an MTV Lebanon show

LIVING for this deep-aqua birthday dress

With delicate accessories, Hilal gives a lesson in how to wear an all-gold skintight jumpsuit

Snapped by photographer Lea Khneisser, this is a dream Tom Ford dress situation

Going all-out for the festive period, Hilal rocked a red tux dress

Hilal’s fun approach to fashion is just one of the reasons she’s as style icon to watch in 2022

Simply fab.com

The fairytale dress…

