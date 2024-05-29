The Top 5 Must-Have Hair Products For Healthy & Frizz-Free Hair This Summer!

Summer is here, and while we all love the sunshine, our hair often bears the brunt of the heat and humidity… AMIRITE?!

Frizz, dryness, and damage are all too common. But fear not! We sat down with hair expert Hams, the creator of Hams Hair, an artisanal brush designed specifically for Middle Eastern hair, to bring you the ultimate guide to keeping your hair flawless and fabulous all summer long.

Here are the top 5 must-have hair products, all available in the UAE, to beat the heat and humidity, according to Hams

5. Heat Protectant: WOW 10-in-1 Miracle Hair Revitalizer

WOW’s 10-in-1 Miracle Hair Revitalizer is an all-in-one solution that protects your hair from heat damage while also providing benefits like frizz control, shine, and hydration. It’s perfect for keeping your hair protected and healthy during summer styling. From AED73

4. SPF for Hair, (yes, it’s a thing!) Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray SPF 30

Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray SPF 30 is a versatile, non-greasy spray that provides broad-spectrum UV protection for your hair and body. It nourishes and conditions your hair, preventing sun damage and keeping it shiny and hydrated. Get it here. From AED395.

3. Leave-In Conditioner

Kérastase Discipline leave-in conditioner is an excellent leave-in treatment (cream) that controls frizz, smooths the hair, and provides heat protection. It’s perfect for keeping your hair manageable and frizz-free during the humid summer months. Alternatively, you can also use Kevin Murphy Staying Alive Leave-In Treatment, a lightweight (spray) that provides moisture and repairs hair while protecting it from heat and environmental damage. #stayingalive #kevinmurphy ♬ original sound – KevinMurphyUK @kevinmurphyuk So much more than a 70’s pop song…STAYING.ALIVE is our high-performance leave-in, oil-free treatment, that instantly helps repair damaged or colour-treated hair. Enriched with silk proteins to help smooth and repair damage, and packed with antioxidants, this weightless mist of goodness promotes elasticity in the hair and helps overcome dryness, while teasing its way through tangles with ease #fyp

4. Travel Brush: A Hams hair brush!

The Hams hair travel brush is the perfect brush for summer. It’s specially designed for Middle Eastern hair to withstand hot weather. This lightweight handmade brush is perfect for distributing the natural oils in your hair, keeping it less oily and looking fresh and shiny. It’s a must-have for maintaining healthy, beautiful hair in the summer heat. Full size range from AED349.

5. Frizz-Free Oil: Davines OI Oil

Davines OI Oil is a multi-functional oil that provides extraordinary shine and softness while detangling and combating frizz. It’s lightweight and non-greasy, making it perfect for keeping your hair smooth and frizz-free in humid conditions. From AED180

Still concerned? Pastels have a 6-week hair programme to combat key hair dramas

The personalised, combine professional salon treatments with visits every two weeks, with the addition of home care solutions and an optional shower filter for a holistic approach to hair maintenance.