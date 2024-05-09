Plan Your Next Trip To Sri Lanka: Lovin’s Travel Guide To The Most Scenic Country
Lovin Travels… Sri Lanka!
Fly direct from Dubai
Things to do in Sri Lanka
Hiking, history and Mother Nature are her very very best…
- Temple Visits in Colombo: Colombo, the capital city, boasts several temples rich in history and architecture. The Gangaramaya Temple and the Kelaniya Raja Maha Vihara are among the must-visit ones, offering insights into Sri Lanka’s religious and cultural heritage.
- Climbing Sigiriya: Sigiriya, often hailed as the Eighth Wonder of the World, is an ancient rock fortress with a fascinating history and stunning views from the top. Climbing to the summit rewards you with breathtaking vistas and a glimpse into Sri Lanka’s royal past.
- Ascending Adam’s Peak: A sacred site for multiple religions, Adam’s Peak is a challenging yet spiritually rewarding climb. The journey to its summit is adorned with religious significance and offers panoramic views at sunrise, making it a memorable experience for visitors.
- Encountering Elephants in Udawalawe National Park: Udawalawe National Park is renowned for its elephant population. Embarking on a safari here allows you to observe these majestic creatures in their natural habitat, alongside other wildlife such as leopards, crocodiles, and exotic birds.
- Exploring Galle Fort & Town: Galle Fort is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that encapsulates centuries of history within its walls. Strolling through its cobblestone streets, you’ll encounter colonial architecture, vibrant boutiques, and charming cafes, offering a glimpse into Sri Lanka’s colonial past.
- Venturing to Kandy: Kandy, nestled amidst misty hills, is a cultural gem known for the Temple of the Tooth Relic, which houses a sacred tooth of the Buddha. Exploring its lush botanical gardens, traditional dance performances, and serene lakeside settings is a must-do while in Sri Lanka.
- Surfing in Bentota & Mirissa: Sri Lanka’s southern coast offers some of the best surfing spots in the world. Bentota and Mirissa beckon surf enthusiasts with their pristine beaches, consistent waves, and laid-back vibe, perfect for both beginners and seasoned surfers alike.
- Riding the Train to Ella: The train journey from Kandy to Ella is renowned as one of the most scenic in the world. Passing through verdant tea plantations, misty mountains, and cascading waterfalls, it offers a glimpse into Sri Lanka’s breathtaking natural beauty.
- Indulging in Sri Lankan Cuisine: No trip to Sri Lanka is complete without savoring its delectable cuisine. From fragrant rice and curry dishes to crispy hoppers and exotic fruits, the island’s culinary delights are sure to tantalize your taste buds at every turn.
Make it spicy! (Add a workout package)
Because working out on vacation is always a good idea, for fitness lovers this retreat is a true hidden gem. Makahiya Fitness is nestled within the Unawatuna jungle and it’s the ideal setting to rejuvenate both body and mind. Book a package from Dubai and you can take part in unlimited workout classes, enjoy sports massage, and try an ice bath with a jungle view. There are also daily class rates for drop-ins if you choose to stay nearby.
The hilltop retreat features boutique hotel rooms, an infinity meal, a health-focused restaurant and a superb workout facility meaning it’s the perfect spot to train, eat healthily and simply unwind.
Where can I stay? (From budget to blowout)
Blowout: Log Malabar Hill under ‘bucketlist’ hotel stays. Accessible by a steep climb via tuk-tuk only, the ‘Rooms’ are standalone villas, featuring private pools and glorious views of the surrounding countryside. A true escape, the resort is carved into the edge of the Sri Lankan forest offering a unique outdoor living experience.
Do I need visa to visit Sri Lanka?
- Cameroon
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Ghana
- Hong Kong
- Nigeria
- North Korea
- Syria
Visa-exempt countries:
- Maldives (30 days, extendable up to 180 days)
- Seychelles (60 days, up to 90 days per calendar year)
- Singapore (30 days, extendable up to 180 days)
- Czech republic
Frequently asked questions about Sri Lanka:
How many languages are used in Sri Lanka?
- Sri Lanka has three official languages: Sinhala, Tamil, and English. Sinhala and Tamil are the most commonly spoken languages in Sri Lanka.
What is Sri Lanka famous for?
- Sri Lanka is famous for its diverse landscapes, including pristine beaches, lush tea plantations, ancient ruins, and rich cultural heritage.
When is the best time to visit Sri Lanka?
- The best time to visit Sri Lanka is generally from December to March when the weather is dry and sunny on the west and south coasts and in the hill country.