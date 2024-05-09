Plan Your Next Trip To Sri Lanka: Lovin’s Travel Guide To The Most Scenic Country

Sri Lanka, positioned just south of India, is an iconic holiday destination not to be missed and let this guide serve as your PSA to visit immediately! With its rich history to discover, majestic peaks to scale, wildlife to witness, friendly locals to meet, and pristine beaches and charming towns to explore, this budget-friendly destination is just a short flight away, making it the ideal option for your next break.

Picture this: Hopping on a flight in the AM and finding yourself relaxing with a drink on the beach by sunset… it’s the DREAM people!