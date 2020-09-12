From Meeting Royals To Admiring The Burj Khalifa – ​​Israeli Actor From Netflix Series ‘Fauda’ Did It All During His UAE Trip

Hit Israeli Netflix Series ‘Fauda’s co-creator and lead actor, Lior Raz was recently in Dubai and as any tourist would, Raz too shared a squad pic by the all-mighty skyscraper, Burj Khalifa and other snapshots from his tome here in the UAE.

Lior Raz represents agent Doron Kabilio in the 3 seasons of the HIT action series that’s watched and praised by viewers all over the world – including Arab countries, and was recently announced would come back for a fourth season with Raz as the protagonist.