د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

From Meeting Royals To Admiring The Burj Khalifa – ​​Israeli Actor From Netflix Series ‘Fauda’ Did It All During His UAE Trip

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

From Meeting Royals To Admiring The Burj Khalifa – ​​Israeli Actor From Netflix Series ‘Fauda’ Did It All During His UAE Trip

Hit Israeli Netflix Series ‘Fauda’s co-creator and lead actor, Lior Raz was recently in Dubai and as any tourist would, Raz too shared a squad pic by the all-mighty skyscraper, Burj Khalifa and other snapshots from his tome here in the UAE.

Lior Raz represents agent Doron Kabilio in the 3 seasons of the HIT action series that’s watched and praised by viewers all over the world – including Arab countries, and was recently announced would come back for a fourth season with Raz as the protagonist.

The 48-year-old Israeli famed actor also shared pics of himself with three other individuals admiring the tallest skyscraper in the world, Burj Khalifa!

ALSO READ: Israeli ‘Fauda’ Star Expresses His Excitement To Visit Dubai In A Video Message To His UAE Fans

Raz also clicked a picture with HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan and added a message that read, “Peace salam shalom”, “peace” in English, Arabic and Hebrew, along with two flags, the Israeli and the UAE

As of the signing of the peace agreement between Israel and the UAE, mediated by the US, Israelis will be able to travel to the Arab country without the need for a special permit and will be able to visit its main cities, the capital Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?