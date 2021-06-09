د . إAEDSRر . س

1 Dirham Food Spots In Dubai! Cheap Thrills FTW!

Us at the beginning of the month

Us towards the end of the month…

The broke life… we’ve all been there, we’ve done that and we see right through your empty wallet!

With expenses mounting up as you approach the end of the month, you go from a lavish YOLO-esque spender to cheap thrills FTW overnight. You resort back to your OG cafeteria shawarmas, opt for the more budget-friendly restos and even cut back on your Starbucks lattes and replace them with that 1 dirham karak.

So if you’re broke in Dubai, then this video comes as a life hack on how to get by with just a few dirhams in your pocket.

Curated by Dr Zainab Tabrezi, the Zomato level 9 food blogger hits home with a ‘1 dirham food inspo in Dubai’ video

@drfoodiezee

1AED FOOD #fyp #foryou #LiveForTheChallenge #foryoupage #viral #trending #xyzbca #dubai #دبي #explore #tiktokarab #dubaifood #dubaifoodie #4u

♬ LA LA LAND (Part 1) – Official Sound Studio

AED1 food ideas: Malbari Samosas, McDonald’s ice-creams (ugh LIFE), Afghani bread, Karak chai (duhh)

While fancy eateries are great from time to time, NOTHING beats some good ‘ole fashioned OG Dubai street food like Afghani breads, fresh shakes from cafeterias & unlimited pani puri for 10 bucks from the hooood!

Dubai’s underdogs commin’ thru when all else fails!

Listen to the Lovin Daily: Children Above 12 Must Be Vaccinated To Attend Events In Dubai

