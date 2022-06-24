1 Pinoy Fashion Designer Michael Cinco Drops Top Summer Style Tips For Dubai

When you think of fashion in Dubai, you instantly think of the ace Dubai-based Pinoy fashion designer, Michael Cinco.

His GLAM couture gowns have been modelled by the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Tyra Banks, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other prominent personalities. Cinco joined the Lovin Dubai Show decked up in his signature all-black ensemble, dark shades, black blazer paired with black trousers and ofc, black Monolith brushed leather and nylon boots… with an attached coin purse. Ah, another trend that’s bound to pick up commercially in the coming months.

A coin purse attached to your boots? That’s basically walking on money fam

Leave it to MC to find, execute and pull off such unique fashion designs.

Whilst on the show, the ace fashion designer, Cinco also dropped some major summer styling tips for ’em gals🌞

Cinco advises women to opt for light colours, flowy dresses, hairbands & hats this summer.

During the interview, Michael Cinco also hinted that Madame Tussauds may have altered Marilyn Monroe’s dress for Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Legendary Designer Michael Cinco Talks EVERYTHING Fashion

