13 Couples Who Have Love In Dubai

Love is in the air, or shall we say, in the desert heat of Dubai!

Finding love in this bustling city may seem like searching for a needle in a haystack, but for many lucky couples, Cupid’s arrow has struck them right in the heart of the UAE.

From the breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa to the romantic dhow cruises along Dubai Creek, this city has been a matchmaker for many who were once strangers and now share an unbreakable bond.

So, as we celebrate Valentine’s Day today, let’s look at Dubai-based love birds that the city knows and ADORES!

*Alexa, cue the song I’ll Never Fall in Love Again!

But here are a few more Notebook GIFs before we start…

The ultimate love lingo



13. Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez

12. Priti Malik and Jeftin James

11. Karen Wazen and Elias Bakhazi

10. Ali Hennaoui and Walaa Hennaoui

9. Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo

8. Priya Jethani and Fahad Merchant

7. Naomi D’Souza and Jacob Thomas

6. DJ Bliss and Danya Mohammed

5. Chirag Suri and Anmol Punjabi

4. Adel and Sana Adel Sajan

3. Annabell Newman and Joey Aquilina

2. Huda Kattan and Christopher Goncalo

1. Lindsey Lohan and Bader S Shammas

