BEWARE! The 3 Person Per Car Rule Still Applies In The UAE

As the UAE returns to 100% capacity, one of the many questions residents have is “if the number of passengers in a 5-seater car can return to normal as well”?🤔



And the answer, for now, is, NO. The 3-person a car rule still applies, and violators caught flouting these regulations will be subject to fines of up to AED3,000. For private cars, this means the driver and two passengers.

Family members & their domestic help; including second-degree relatives are exempted from the above rule



This restriction is yet to be lifted by the UAE authorities.

A hack to keep in mind when ordering cabs for a group is to call for a Hala Taxi Van! It costs the same as a normal sedan cab and can seat up to 5 passengers. Whereas, a normal sedan taxi will only permit 3 passengers max.

