د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

BEWARE! The 3 Person Per Car Rule Still Applies In The UAE

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

As the UAE returns to 100% capacity, one of the many questions residents have is “if the number of passengers in a 5-seater car can return to normal as well”?🤔

And the answer, for now, is, NO. The 3-person a car rule still applies, and violators caught flouting these regulations will be subject to fines of up to AED3,000. For private cars, this means the driver and two passengers.

Family members & their domestic help; including second-degree relatives are exempted from the above rule

This restriction is yet to be lifted by the UAE authorities.

A hack to keep in mind when ordering cabs for a group is to call for a Hala Taxi Van! It costs the same as a normal sedan cab and can seat up to 5 passengers. Whereas, a normal sedan taxi will only permit 3 passengers max.

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: UAE Firms To Face Penalties For Delaying Employee Salaries

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer