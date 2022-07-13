400 Homeowners Are Panicking Over The Possible Demolition Of A Dubai Residential Building

According to the Dubai Municipality’s (DM) building department, Dubai is home to more than 524,000 buildings for an expat population of 2,964,382 and counting.

With the city’s booming real estate market expats are choosing to invest more in the city by buying property as well as investing in development projects.

Now, over “400 homeowners of the barely 10-year-old Mayaza 3 and Mazaya 4 residential buildings in Queue Point, Liwan” (KT) have been notified out of the blue that their buildings are to face demolition or renovation.

The strength and structure of the buildings have been deemed hazardous by government authorities after extensive inspections were carried out finding eroded floors, water leakage, severe corrosion, cracks on the concrete, ditches, broken pipes and etc. Residents received an email stating that the buildings require rapid intervention in order to prevent all dangers that could affect the safety of tenants and owners.

“Many tenants (mine included) have already vacated these buildings. Owners however have no such choice many of whom continue to pay exorbitant monthly instalments for these apartments”

A tenant formerly residing in these buildings shared their ordeal with Lovin Dubai and said,

“We were all caught by surprise when the facilities management company (Kaizen in this case) of these buildings rather unceremoniously dumped the news on us that based on a report that had received after a study was conducted based on visible defects, that the building was deemed a safety hazard and we could no longer stay there (and if we did it would be at our risk).

When we reached out to Mazaya who is the developer they refused to acknowledge and stated they were still in discussions and that we should wait for the final recommendation by the committee of what needs to be done ie whether the building will be refurbished or demolished. When pressed for responses on the compensation they refused to comment.

Many tenants (mine included) have already vacated these buildings. Owners however have no such choice many of whom continue to pay exorbitant monthly instalments for these apartments. They have no choice but to stay and wait for an amicable resolution.”

Over 400 homeowners have been paying the price of their apartments for as long as eight years now

Now, these occupants are being told to continue living at their own risk until the final verdict on the building’s future is announced three months from now.

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Eid In Dubai! Here’s What You Need To Know

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.