6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Tremors Were Felt In Dubai And Parts Of The UAE On Sunday 

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in parts of the UAE at 4:10pm on Sunday, November 14.

The aftershock in the UAE was felt as the result of a 6.5-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Iran, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Tremors were felt throughout Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Buildings in Downtown, Dubai are currently being evacuated according to residents in the area.

This is a developing story.