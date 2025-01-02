9 Changes To Expect In The UAE In 2025

It’s a brand new day and a brand new year. This is the time when you manifest, accomplish resolutions, and achieve your goals. It’s also a time for change. Whether you want to make changes or not, this is your reminder that the UAE itself will be implementing some changes this year.

Here is what 2025 will have in store for you

9. Emiratisation taregts:

Private sector companies with a workforce of 20 to 49 workers are now required to hire at least two Emirati citizens.

8. Plastic ban:

Dubai Municipality announced that from June 1, 2024 residents can no longer pay 25 fils for single-use bags! This is part of the gradual ban on using single-use plastic products. ⁠The upcoming ban will encompass Styrofoam containers and cups, along with plastic stirrers, straws, table covers, and cotton buds featuring plastic stems.

7. S alik surge pricing:

RTA announced surge pricing for Salik, which will begin at the end of January. Motorists will be charged AED6 during peak hours. More info here!

6. Tax on multinationals:

large multinational enterprises (MNEs) are now paying a minimum tax of 15% on profits in the country, increasing from the previous 9% corporate tax rate.

5. P arking pricing policy:

The Congestion Pricing Policy for event areas introduces a fee of AED 25 per hour for public-paid parking spaces near event zones. This policy will be rolled out initially around the Dubai World Trade Centre during major events, starting in February 2025.

4. Sewerage bill increase:

The new fees will begin at 1.5 fils per gallon from the previous 1 fil.

3. L ower driving age:

A new federal decree law on traffic regulations has lowered the minimum age limit for drivers to 17 years old. Find more info here!

2. Alcohol tax :

a 30% tax has been reinstated on alcoholic beverages which may see a rise in its price across bars and restaurants.

1. EV charging stations :

Electric vehicle charging stations will no longer be free. The new fees will be set at AED1.25 kwH plus VAT for the more rapid DC (direct current) chargers and AEDs0.70 kwH and VAT for the slower AC (alternating current) chargers.

