A Ceasefire Has Been Declared Between Palestine And Israel

Egypt’s initiative for a bilateral truce was adopted by the Israeli security cabinet. The ceasefire took effect on last night on May 20.

Leaders from various countries around the world welcomes the news of a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine. The dire situations were ongoing for 10 days straight with thousands of rockets fired and many deaths and fatal injuries.

Prime Minister Netanyahu informed me that Israel has agreed to a mutual, unconditional ceasefire. The Egyptians have now informed us that Hamas and the other groups in Gaza have also agreed.

The ceasefire was brokered by Egypt

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in favour of the ceasfire and called upon all parties to abide by it.

I welcome the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel after 11 days of deadly hostilities. I call on all sides to observe the ceasefire.

The international pressure to put a stop on the bloodshed resulted in the truce which began on May 10. Along with Egypt, Gaza’s second most powerful armed group, Islamic Jihad, agreed to the truce.

two Egyptian delegations will be dispatched to Tel Aviv and the Palestinian territories to monitor its (the cease-fire) implementation and procedures to maintain stable conditions permanently.

Diplomatic sources told AFP in Cairo.

It has been reported that celebrations were heard on Gaza streets after the truce was declared. Car horns and guns were fired in the air.