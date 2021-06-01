An Israeli Child Visiting Dubai Left Behind This Drawing With A Beautiful Message

A post shared on Twitter shows a child’s beautiful drawing of Dubai’s landmarks, The Burj Khalifa and The Burj Al Arab along with the UAE and Israel’s flags side by side. The boys signed the drawing done on a hotel note pad, “Ryan Amer from Israel”

He was staying at an Address Hotel. The drawing was supported with an Arabi sentence for the UAE and Emirati people.

“affection and respect for the United Arab Emirates and Emirati people 🇦🇪😊🇮🇱”.

Leading by example the UAE continuously seeks to secure and better bilateral ties with not just countries from around the world, but its neighbouring nations as well.

