Latest
A Dubai Housemaid Is Standing Trial For Stealing AED1Million From Employer
The Dubai Criminal Court is holding a trial for the theft of AED1 million by a Dubai housemaid. She was hired to work for a family on March 2020. When the homeowners sums of cash went missing, they urged the maid not to steal from them again.
Fast forward to September 29, 2020, the homeowner’s wife left the key of the room on the first floor so her husband could take out AED1,000. He however, left the room unlocked to attend to an urgent call. The homeowner’s stated the maid then collected a large sum of money and stashed it into a garbage house to take it outside.
After stealing AED760,000, KWD3,000, $50,000 USD, the maid was nowhere to be found in the house the following morning
The homeowners contacted the authorities and on October 19, 2020, investigators found the maid in Ajman, preparing to flee the country.
Although she confessed to stealing the money from her employer, she admits that she gave the entire sum of money to someone else, who let her keep AED5,500. She further explains that this person has already left the UAE. Investigators found co-accused in the house and both are on trial.
Listen To The Lovin Daily: New Entry Requirements To Enter Abu Dhabi Start From Today