A Dubai Housemaid Is Standing Trial For Stealing AED1Million From Employer

The Dubai Criminal Court is holding a trial for the theft of AED1 million by a Dubai housemaid. She was hired to work for a family on March 2020. When the homeowners sums of cash went missing, they urged the maid not to steal from them again.

Fast forward to September 29, 2020, the homeowner’s wife left the key of the room on the first floor so her husband could take out AED1,000. He however, left the room unlocked to attend to an urgent call. The homeowner’s stated the maid then collected a large sum of money and stashed it into a garbage house to take it outside.