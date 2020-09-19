An Inspiring Dubai Resident Has Just Swam 33km At Fit Republik To Raise Funds For Lebanon

Martin Bond, a Dubai resident just SWAM 33km (equivalent to an English Channel crossing) in the pool at Fit Republik in Dubai.

33km represents the approximate distance of a Channel Swim from England to France! Why on earth you ask…??? Martin had been part of a Channel Relay team which was scheduled to cross from Folkestone to Calais this summer, however, COVID travel restrictions meant that the Channel attempt was cancelled. In its place, Martin has committed to a SOLO ATTEMPT at the Channel distance, swimming the 33km in the pool at Fit Republik in Sports City, Dubai.

Bond put in 12 hours of pure dedication and hard work in a bid to raise some much-needed funds for Lebanon further to the disastrous explosion that took place on August 4. The AED20k funds raised via YallaGive will now go towards the Lebanese Red Cross through Gulf For Good.

33 kms, 12 hours and 1 determined man!